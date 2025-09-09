Tuesday Tips: Sneak peek—Synergy Expo & Convention

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, representatives from CFI, FCICA, FCITS and FCB2B come together to talk about all the training, networking, entertainment and education to take place at the upcoming Synergy Convention & Expo, to be held in Nashville, Sept. 16-18.