Tuesday Tips: Sneak peek—Synergy Expo & Convention

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Sneak peek—Synergy Expo & Convention

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, representatives from CFI, FCICA, FCITS and FCB2B come together to talk about all the training, networking, entertainment and education to take place at the upcoming Synergy Convention & Expo, to be held in Nashville, Sept. 16-18.

Previous article
UCX: It’s all about the experience
Next article
Mohawk’s Performance Accessories becomes exclusive Titanium sponsor of Synergy expo

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Antolini to exhibit at Marmomac 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Verona, Italy—Marmomac 2025, the international fair hostd here dedicated to marble and natural stone, will open a new chapter for Antolini from Sept. 23...
Read more
Installation

Mohawk’s Performance Accessories becomes exclusive Titanium sponsor of Synergy expo

FCNews Staff - 0
Nashville—Mohawk’s Performance Accessories announced it is the exclusive Titanium sponsor of the Synergy Convention & Expo, presented by Certified Flooring Installers (CFI). From Sept....
Read more
Featured Company

UCX: It’s all about the experience

Steve Feldman - 0
Saratoga Springs, N.Y.—People. Pricing. Selection. Service. Delivery. Talk to UCX customers, and they will say the company excels at each. It doesn’t happen by accident....
Read more
Column

How scalable systems can streamline operations

FCNews Columnist - 0
Before cloud-based apps and real-time syncing, Brian Burke ran his flooring business from a van. With a laptop, printer, internet connection and folding chair,...
Read more
Al’s Column

Business lessons gleaned from skydiving

FCNews Columnist - 0
(part 5) In addition to running Flooring Success Systems, I’m a licensed skydiver and wing-suit pilot with over 500 jumps. Skydiving has delivered some...
Read more
Column

Don’t overlook the importance of cushioning

FCNews Columnist - 0
As urban living evolves and building design becomes increasingly multifunctional, flooring is doing more than just supporting foot traffic and design aesthetics. In Albany,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X