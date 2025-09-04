FCITS convenes first broad industry advisory board

Atlanta—Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS) has formed its first broad industry advisory board, expanding its reach beyond inspectors to include installers and manufacturers. The move reflects FCITS’s commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement while uniting respected leaders to strengthen the industry’s future.

The board is led by FCITS director Beth Sorrell. The inaugural meeting included six professionals representing a range of perspectives. Rod Von Busch, chair of both the Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) and World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) boards, also participated to highlight the importance of industrywide collaboration.

“This board shows our belief that diverse input is not just valuable—it’s essential,” said Sorrell. “By bringing together voices from different parts of the industry, we’re building something bigger than ourselves. We want advice, accountability and ideas to better serve our industry and ensure our inspectors are equipped to meet real-world demands.”

The advisory board will meet quarterly to provide strategic insight into emerging trends, workforce needs and training opportunities, helping FCITS strengthen resources and elevate industry standards.

The board will also guide FCITS in exploring ways to enhance the thoroughness, consistency, and credibility of inspection processes. As products and technologies evolve, inspectors must keep pace with them. A transparent process for ongoing certification will ensure FCITS-trained professionals remain the industry’s most trusted experts. This reinforces FCITS’s reputation for rigorous, respected training.

“This board represents a real opportunity to bridge gaps across the industry. We’re excited to lend our voices to help shape training that’s relevant, rigorous, and respected.” — FCITS Advisory Board

Members of the FCITS Advisory Board include: