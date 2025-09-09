Mohawk’s Performance Accessories becomes exclusive Titanium sponsor of Synergy expo

Nashville—Mohawk’s Performance Accessories announced it is the exclusive Titanium sponsor of the Synergy Convention & Expo, presented by Certified Flooring Installers (CFI). From Sept. 16 to Sept. 18 at the Sheraton Music City Nashville Airport, Mohawk’s Performance Accessories team will network with installers and showcase its newest products and innovations to simplify the installation process.

“We are looking forward to being a part of the Synergy Convention & Expo once again,” said Alfredo Donjuan, vice president and general manager, Mohawk’s Performance Accessories. “This event provides an invaluable opportunity for Mohawk’s Performance Accessories team to connect with installers and gain deeper insights into their needs. Through direct conversations with installers, we can refine and develop products that enhance their efficiency and effectiveness. We are enthusiastic about receiving their feedback and collaborating to create superior installation solutions.”

Welcome Reception

Mohawk’s Performance Accessories is sponsoring the Welcome Reception on Tuesday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This offers installers an opportunity to directly connect with Performance Accessories leadership and product teams to gain insights about the latest developments and installation solutions.

Education sessions

Performance Accessories is hosting two education sessions to provide installers with tools and information to help them excel at their craft:

Installer to influencer

Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

Belle Meade

Led by Justin Hicks, Mohawk’s senior director of marketing, wood and laminate, this dynamic session will teach installers how to transform their skills on the job into a powerful personal brand. Attendees will learn practical strategies for leveraging social media and digital platforms to showcase their expertise, connect with customers and grow their presence in the flooring industry.

Setting your subfloor for success

Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Belle Meade

Sandon Carson, Mohawk’s technical field service manager, and Karl Danzer, the senior product manager of Performance Accessories, will give an overview of all Performance Accessories subfloor products and how to use them correctly to ensure a perfect flooring installation.

Trade show

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, the Performance Accessories booth will be set up during the Synergy Trade Show from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Performance Accessories leadership and team members will walk attendees through the brand’s latest installation solutions and products.

To learn more about the 2025 Synergy Convention & Expo, visit here.