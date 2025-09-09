Antolini to exhibit at Marmomac 2025

Verona, Italy—Marmomac 2025, the international fair hostd here dedicated to marble and natural stone, will open a new chapter for Antolini from Sept. 23 to 26. The company will present two immersive showcases. The first stage will be on the fairgrounds at Antolini’s renewed historic booth. The second will take place just steps away at Gallerie Mercatali with Padiglione Antolini.

Antolini booth

At the heart of the exhibition grounds, visitors will encounter Antolini’s booth, a longstanding landmark at Marmomac. This year, the space will feature Florentine artist Murran Billi. His works embody the synthesis of classical Italian tradition and contemporary vision.

His collaboration with Antolini began at Milano Design Week 2025 and continues in Verona. Marmomac will serve as the stage for his latest creation. The work is once again inspired by the Renaissance in Tuscany and rooted in history’s enduring legacy.

As the artist explains: “When Caterina de’ Medici left Florence to join the French court, she carried with her the elegance, beauty and aesthetic sensibility that were able to transform an entire era. Her presence reshaped a foreign environment, enriching it with a vision that transcended borders. My new work, created in Cristallo Luminescence ‘Select’ and dedicated to her, follows the same symbolic journey. Just as Caterina brought her elegance and artistic sensitivity to another land, this piece is destined to travel, to reveal itself to the world, becoming a silent ambassador of beauty and harmony.”

He added, “The unveiling will take place in a room entirely dedicated to her, enveloped in absolute darkness. Only upon the viewer’s entrance will the work reveal itself – like an apparition – igniting an intimate, personal dialogue with its observer. An experience that is not only visual, but emotional: one that unites history and contemporaneity, Florence and the world, art and light.”

Designer Alessandro La Spada envisioned the booth and reimagined it to create a theatrical setting for the artwork, safeguarded within a “black box.” The surrounding spaces guide visitors on a journey through marble. The depth of Irish Green embraces the lounge, all part of the Exclusive Collection.

Padiglione Antolini

Across from the fair’s main entrance at Gallerie Mercatali, a mid-century industrial landmark, Antolini will also present Padiglione Antolini. Beneath concrete arches and expansive glass walls, selected visitors will immerse themselves in Antolini’s vision.

The curated space will feature 50 one-of-a-kind natural stones. These range from historic masterpieces such as Irish Green marble and Cristallo Vitrum “Wow” quartz. It will also showcase new introductions including Luise Blue quartzite and Quarzite Rosso Levanto quartzite.

“Our goal was to illustrate the entire journey of natural stone, from its origin to its final form, offering visitors an immersive understanding of the process,” said Alberto Antolini, CEO. “Layer by layer, the story unfolds revealing the complexity, beauty and character embedded in each stage.”

With its dual presence at Marmomac 2025, Antolini offers visitors a journey through natural stone, design and Italian craftsmanship. The company reaffirms its role as a visionary ambassador of beauty, innovation and timeless elegance.

