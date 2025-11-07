AHF Products completes purchase of Wellmade facility

Cartersville, Ga.—AHF Products announced it has completed the purchase of the former Wellmade manufacturing facility here.

“This purchase is important to AHF as it completes our portfolio of hard surface flooring and our network of domestic manufacturing,” said CEO Brent Emore. “We have seen incredible growth since AHF’s inception in 2019, and we are thrilled to be adding these state-of-the-art manufacturing lines under our portfolio of iconic brands including Bruce and Armstrong Flooring.”

Headquartered in Mountville, Pa., AHF Products is a leader in hard surface flooring solutions, with strong growth across residential and commercial, resilient, hardwood and porcelain categories. With this acquisition, the company now operates 12 manufacturing facilities—11 in the U.S. and one in Cambodia—and four U.S. distribution centers, serving customers through dealers, home centers and distributors.

The acquisition supports AHF’s commitment to American manufacturing. Its U.S. facilities produce resilient sheet, VCT, LVT, solid and engineered hardwood and porcelain tile, reinforcing domestic production capabilities while supporting American jobs and communities.

“Our number one priority will be operating this factory with the same focus on quality, safety, customer service and stewardship that defines AHF, and it will immediately be fully integrated into our network—with our systems, our commitment to transparency and our legacy of excellence,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer.

Bringing rigid core flooring production under AHF’s direct control enables faster, more flexible delivery of high-quality, U.S.-made products. “Our customers are asking for faster lead times, reduced inventory risks, and dependable service, all of which we can now deliver at scale from within the U.S.,” Zimmerman added.

Facility capabilities

The 328,000-square-foot plant features advanced automation and rigid core production capabilities. It offers:

Product formats including 6 x 24, 12 x 24, 12 x 36, 24 x 48 and others

Wear layer options from 6-mil to 40-mil

Core thickness variety and locking system flexibility

Multiple backing options, including pad and non-slip vinyl

Embossed-in-register and gloss variation technologies

Micro-bevel, painted bevel and square edge profiles

A/B film production, high-speed milling and packing

These capabilities support production for both AHF’s brands and strategic partners. With lead times of approximately 40–45 days, the facility offers logistical and financial advantages over imports, including reduced inventory requirements, faster product launches and avoidance of freight volatility, tariffs and port delays.

“Our goal is to reinforce the strength and value of our trusted brand names—powered by our U.S. manufacturing strength,” Zimmerman said. “We will also be able to serve as an OEM supplier for new customers’ needs. We will continue to produce product assortment and brands of current customers and develop new product assortments under the AHF brand portfolio including Bruce, Armstrong Flooring and Robbins to name a few.”

Emore added, “The message is clear: We are open for business—ready to serve this largest flooring category with quality, flexibility and confidence and we have the capacity to answer the needs of customers through our portfolio of iconic brands or private labels.”

