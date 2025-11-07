XGS acquired by LRT Group

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsXGS acquired by LRT Group

Chattanooga, Tenn.—XGS announced that it has been acquired by LRT Group, a leader in the logistics and transportation industry, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the company and its customers.

With a strong reputation for reliability, innovation and customer service, LRT Group brings decades of experience and a proven track record of success. Its commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth aligns perfectly with the values and ambitions of XGS.

“Joining forces with the LRT Group opens tremendous opportunities for XGS,” the company said in a press release. “With the support and resources of the LRT Group, we anticipate expanding our service offerings, enhancing our capabilities and delivering even greater value to our customers. The integration with LRT Group will allow us to leverage their industry expertise while maintaining the high standards and personalized service you have come to expect from XGS. We are very excited about the future and look forward to the growth of the company as part of the LRT Group family. Our commitment to our clients and partners remains unwavering, and we are confident that this partnership will bring new possibilities for innovation and exceptional service.”

