Abbey Carpet adds Vito Altieri to franchise development team

Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Co., Inc. announced the appointment of Vito Altieri as regional vice president – West Coast, expanding the company’s franchise development team to further support franchise growth and strengthen member relations across the western United States.

“Vito’s deep experience, leadership style and understanding of dealer relationships make him an outstanding fit for our organization,” said Steve Mintz, vice president of franchise development. “We’re excited to have him on board to strengthen our presence and support our Members across the western region.”

Altieri brings nearly 30 years of experience with Shaw Industries (1996–2025), where he advanced through multiple leadership roles and earned recognition as one of the company’s top performers.

His career includes success as retail store manager, territory sales manager, regional manager of residential sales and divisional marketing manager, where he oversaw 125 territory managers and helped generate over $20 million in new revenue. He also played a key role in launching Shaw’s “Shaw On Shelf” local stock program on the West Coast.

Most recently, Altieri served as a territory manager for Shaw Industries, managing the company’s largest West Coast retail territory, where he achieved $11 million in annual sales and earned two Circle of Distinction honors.