COREtec unveils new WPC styles

Dalton—COREtec has expanded its waterproof flooring portfolio with new 2026 WPC styles. The launches reinforce COREtec’s leadership in WPC flooring through design-driven visuals and performance-focused construction.

COREtec introduced three new styles in its Originals collection and added one new tile style. The brand also expanded its top-selling Grande line with five new colors.

“Retailers look to COREtec to lead the resilient category,” said Seth Arnold, vice president of COREtec. “As WPC continues to gain momentum, we are delivering innovative products that combine design, performance and value.”

New COREtec Originals styles

The new COREtec Originals styles include Retro Revival, Coastal Luxe and Lakehouse Luxe.

Retro Revival delivers hardwood-inspired visuals at a value-focused WPC price point. The style features 9-inch-wide planks in multi-length formats up to 72 inches. Traditional neutrals and oak grain patterns create visual depth and variation.

Coastal Luxe offers a modern maple look on 1/2-inch-thick, 9 x 72-inch planks. Soft neutral tones and flowing grain patterns create a clean and contemporary aesthetic.

Lakehouse Luxe introduces walnut and oak visuals in warmer tones. The 1/2-inch-thick, 7 x 72-inch planks are designed to support comfortable and inviting interiors.

COREtec also added coastal-inspired color options to its Grande line. An enhanced painted bevel improves plank definition, while embossed-in-register technology adds realistic texture.

“Our 2026 introductions reflect our focus on innovation, beauty and performance,” Arnold said. “These styles deliver meaningful value for both retailers and consumers.”

COREtec Tile addition

COREtec Tile added Natural Opula, a large-format 18 x 36-inch tile design. The product delivers a high-end tile aesthetic with lower installation costs and reduced maintenance compared to traditional tile. It also provides resistance to chipping and cracking.

The design emphasizes organic simplicity through refined veining and clean patterning. Natural Opula coordinates with COREtec’s new 1/2-inch WPC plank styles.