It’s critical to invest in the next generation

Across the country, industries from manufacturing to healthcare are investing heavily in education and workforce development to ensure their future success. These efforts include targeted recruitment programs in high schools, partnerships with technical colleges, robust scholarship offerings and well-structured career pathways. Trades like welding, HVAC, plumbing and automotive technology have long enjoyed visibility in career and technical education programs, capturing the attention of young people and guiding them toward skilled and sustainable careers.

This is all with good reason—these industries offer real, tangible benefits for young professionals entering the workforce. Flooring installation offers comparable—if not greater—earning potential. Entry-level installers can start around $38,000 to $45,000, but skilled installers often earn $60,000–$80,000 annually, with many independent contractors earning six figures through subcontracting or specialized installation work. Yet despite this strong career potential, flooring remains one of the most overlooked trades in career and technical education.

In contrast to these better-known trades, the flooring industry has historically flown under the radar—largely absent from classroom conversations, job fairs and workforce planning strategies. While flooring plays a critical role in construction and design, it has not traditionally been considered a first-choice career by students, counselors or parents. That lack of visibility has led to a shrinking pipeline of qualified installers, with an aging workforce and a growing demand that the current talent pool cannot sustain.

This is where the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) steps in. Formed to change the narrative and secure the future of flooring through education and training, FCEF has spent the past 24 months actively building the same infrastructure other industries have long relied on. From just five college programs in three states, FCEF has expanded to 26 programs in 16 states across two countries. It has also initiated multiple programs within high school construction courses, introducing students to flooring as a viable, rewarding and respected career option.

FCEF is also now a Department of Defense SkillBridge Industry Partner, offering military personnel a transition pathway into the flooring trade. This opens the door for skilled, disciplined individuals to enter our industry with focused training and a head start on long-term success.

The industries that thrive tomorrow are the ones building their workforce today. For flooring, the opportunity is now. We are telling our story, and it’s gaining traction. Through scholarships, school partnerships and job placement support, FCEF is creating the visibility our industry has long needed. The talent is out there; the challenge is making sure they see us—and we’re ready when they do.

Let’s continue to invest in our future—one student, one program, one career at a time. Support FCEF at fcef.org so we can continue the progress to support you.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.