Schönox celebrates Earth Day with community outreach

By FCNews Staff
Schönox Florence, Ala.—To celebrate Earth Day 2025, Schönox presented trees to Scott Jones, the principal of Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, at the construction site of the new Lauderdale County Innovation Center. The center is part of a development that also includes a workforce development center and agricultural center. The flowering dogwood trees, native to Alabama, will be planted at a later date that coincides with the facility’s opening.

The project has been eight years in the making, as school leaders said the new facilities are intended to create additional opportunities for students. The innovation center is designed to offer students various career tech programs and vocational training.

“We’ll be able to serve more students,” said Jones. “Right now, we’re full. We’ve had to turn some students away. This is also more centrally located. It will help the students on the West End to have less travel time and give them more time in the classroom.”

Those in attendance were:

  • Bill Griffin: City of Florence councilman, District 3
  • Scott Jones: Principal, Allen Thornton Career Technical Center
  • Deborah Coslow: Schönox sustainability specialist
  • Tracy Johnson: Schönox marketing manager
  • Garrett Wood: Schönox sales specialist
  • John Lio: Sika Corporation, director of marketing

According to the company, Earth Day is the basis for its values of environmental awareness and community outreach efforts, as it recognizes 55 years of environmental stewardship.

