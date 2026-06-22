WPC segment finds its second wind at retail

I wonder if you’ve heard this story.

A product category emerges, gains traction and then explodes seemingly overnight. Manufacturers rush in, competitors follow and retailers fill their showrooms with the latest innovation. Then comes the inevitable challenge: maintaining quality (and differentiation) as the category becomes increasingly crowded.

Sound familiar? That cycle played out over the last decade-plus with SPC, finally culminating in a race to the bottom where independent flooring retailers across the country were forced to grapple with failures in the field. What was essentially billed as the bulletproof option became riddled with performance breakdowns due to shoddy imitations of SPC that flooded the market at an unprecedented rate.

These challenges have encouraged retailers to take a closer look at construction, specifications and long-term performance. As a result, many are becoming more selective about the products they carry and the manufacturers they partner with.

It’s also propelled WPC back into the forefront, a resilient rigid core construction with decades of reliable performance under its belt and nearly zero bad experiences to note.

A premium alternative (again)

The rigid core subcategory’s first love (WPC) is making headlines again as it helps to clean up some of the mess SPC left in its wake. While SPC remains an important part of the resilient category, WPC is increasingly finding favor among retailers looking to offer consumers an alternative to SPC without the fear of installation hiccups and eventual failures.

Plus, the appeal is as it has always been. WPC typically delivers a thicker overall construction, greater comfort underfoot and improved sound absorption compared to many traditional SPC products. For consumers, that translates into a floor that feels warmer, quieter and more substantial.

At the same time, WPC provides retailers with a natural trade-up opportunity. Rather than competing solely on price, dealers can focus the conversation on performance, comfort and overall value.

“When customers look for a step-up in luxury vinyl, WPC has consistently been our go-to recommendation,” said Bruce Odette, president, Carpet Exchange, Denver.

Other retailers agreed, also noting the construction’s installation prowess. “We love it,” said Terry Hach, Floors 2U, Rocky River, Ohio. “It’s a little more forgiving [than SPC] if the subfloor isn’t perfect, and we have never had a locking system failure with one.”

That does not mean WPC is inherently superior to SPC. Both constructions have earned their place in the market, and both continue to meet specific consumer needs. Rather, it reflects the recognition that rigid core flooring is not a one-size-fits-all category.

What’s more, while WPC’s comeback may show parallels to SPC’s rise, suppliers agree the same outcome is unlikely. WPC typically requires a greater investment from a manufacturing standpoint. The construction is more complex and production costs are generally higher. As a result, the category has not experienced the same flood of low-cost entrants that characterized portions of the SPC boom. That higher barrier to entry tends to favor more established manufacturers with stronger technical capabilities, more mature quality control processes and a long-term commitment to the category.

Could WPC eventually become crowded? Certainly. However, suppliers agree the economics surrounding WPC create a different dynamic than what the industry experienced during SPC’s rapid rise.

Retailers agree there are a variety of proven suppliers that they lean on. “We are crushing it [with WPC]!” said Kurt Drechsler, Matt The Carpet Guy, Selbyville, Del. “Karndean, Mannington, COREtec and IFC—just to name a few.”

Following are just a handful of retailers FCNews spoke with across the country who are turning to WPC.

“One of the first things people notice about WPC is how comfortable it feels to walk on compared to many thinner SPC floors. The added thickness gives the floor a little more substance underfoot, creating a feel that many homeowners prefer. Beyond comfort, the thicker construction also provides a greater sense of value and quality. While SPC certainly has its place, WPC remains a strong choice for homeowners seeking a more premium luxury vinyl floor.”

—Bruce Odette

Carpet Exchange

Denver

“[The market] seems to be going that way (WPC). I’m fine never selling SPC again. We haven’t necessarily seen growth in WPC, but we are showing more WPC now vs. SPC. We’d rather install a product with a thicker locking mechanism anyway.”

—Bobbi Jo Baltz

Woodstock Flooring & Design Center

Weston, Wis.

“Here in Illinois we sell predominantly WPC. For our customers, it’s more comfortable to walk on by far—and thicker, of course.”

—Brian Koltun

America’s Flooring Store

Arlington Heights, Ill.

“Both WPC and SPC perform well as long as they are made with sufficient thickness. Of course, they also need to come from reputable manufacturers or brands that do not cut corners on material quality or formulation. We’ve installed tons of 8mm WPC with no issues at all. No complaints whatsoever.”

—Winston Zheng

Unique Wood Floors

Minnesota

“It’s 60% of our residential business, which has flipped from SPC. No claims, no hassle, fantastic visuals.”

—Arthur Scheel

Flooring Galaxy

Brentwood, Mo.

“I’m putting WPC in my home. [We like] the way it sounds when you walk on it. If you drag or drop something on it, the sound isn’t as plastic as SPC.”

—Andrew Uhacz

Floor City

Vancouver, Wash.

“We sell more LVP than anything else—and LVP is what clients typically ask for when they come into the store. We also advertise it.”

—Ralph Vis

Bert Vis Flooring

Dunnville, Ontario, Canada