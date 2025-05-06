Wonder Porcelain unveils ConnecTile Collection

Orlando, Fla.—Wonder Porcelain, a leading American porcelain tile manufacturer, unveiled its new ConnecTile Collection at Coverings 2025.

The ConnecTile Collection, manufactured at the company’s Tennessee facility, elevates design by seamlessly incorporating natural stone graphics that flow from tile to tile, creating a continuous visual experience. This collection features large-format 24 × 48 tiles available in both polished and matte finishes. ConnecTile offers versatile installation options, as it can be installed both horizontally and vertically.

“We were thrilled to introduce ConnecTile at Coverings 2025,” said Dave Godlewski, director of sales at Wonder Porcelain. “This collection represents a significant advancement in tile design, offering a unique combination of aesthetics and functionality. ConnecTile empowers designers and homeowners to create spaces with unparalleled continuity and a truly natural look.”

The ConnecTile Collection embodies several key design principles:

Continuity: The seamless tile-to-tile design creates a unified and expansive look.

The seamless tile-to-tile design creates a unified and expansive look. Randomness: Natural stone variations are faithfully reproduced, ensuring a unique and organic appearance.

Natural stone variations are faithfully reproduced, ensuring a unique and organic appearance. Extension: The large format and continuous design extend the visual space of any room.

The large format and continuous design extend the visual space of any room. Technology: 360-degree AI Point-to-Point Intelligent Positioning Technology ensures precise alignment and a flawless installation.

The ConnecTile Collection features three distinct series:

Mystic Marble porcelain: This series features a design inspired by the ethereal beauty of natural marble. Each tile features a unique pattern of delicate veining, reminiscent of fine marble, presented in a pristine white color. This high-quality porcelain tile collection is available in a 12 x 24, 24 x 48 format, perfect for creating a seamless and grand appearance in any space. Additionally, the series offers 2 x 2 mosaic options and 4-inch hex mosaics, providing versatility for design accents or detailed areas. This series is available in a matte or polished finish.

Twilight Elegance porcelain: This series showcases a charming grey marble with a hint of bluish-grey that brings the stratification of thin veining to life. A close look at this marble reveals alumina, mica, quartz and other mineral compounds. Sourced from the northern Italian Alp regions, this series, available in a 12 x 24, 24 x 48 polished or matte finish, is perfect as a backdrop for any bathroom or kitchen, and its twilight grey offers a blend of shades of grey. To enhance design flexibility, the collection encompasses 2 x 2 mosaics, distinctive 4-inch hex mosaics and practical 4 x 12 bullnose tiles.

Sculpture Gold porcelain: The Sculpture Gold tile series is inspired by the timeless allure of natural marble. Featuring a rich golden hue with bold and intricate veining, this tile is crafted from high-quality porcelain, combining durability with striking aesthetics. The series is available in a 12 x 24 or 24 x 48 format, perfect for creating a seamless, expansive appearance. For added versatility, the collection includes 2 x 2 mosaics , 4-inch hex mosaic, and 4 x 12 bullnose, offering options for accent details, intricate designs and polished/matte finishes.