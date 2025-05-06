Kiba Studios by American Floor & Home opens new showroom

Honolulu—Kiba Studios by American Floor and Home (AFH) has opened its newest addition to its showroom for kitchen and bath remodeling projects, located in its showroom here.

Kiba Studios strives to be Oahu’s newest go-to location for kitchen and bath remodeling. “With Kiba Studios, you can visit us online to estimate how much your kitchen or bath remodel will cost, start your design or schedule an appointment with an expert in our showroom at no cost,” said Trisha Makiya, sales manager of American Floor & Home. “Kiba Studios and our new in-store kitchen and bath design center have revolutionized how easy it can be to estimate and select your products for a kitchen or bath remodel.”

The grand opening is set to take place on May 31 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

According to the company, visitors and customers can expect: