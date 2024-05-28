COREtec’s Soft Step offers quiet, warmth

By FCNews Staff
soft stepDalton—COREtec’s attached underlayment, Soft Step, is distinguished by its quiet, warm and sustainable benefits. The underlayment joined COREtec’s preexisting attached cork underlayment option just two years ago and has since experienced rapid growth.

“As we conducted consumer research after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we learned that while our consumers did still desire style and design, there was a heightened desire in sound reduction, comfort and sustainability,” said JulieBeth Fisher, director of marketing for COREtec. “So, we created Soft Step to address those needs.”

Research performed by the brand shows the Soft Step rating as 70% better in sound reduction when compared to other LVP options and 46% better in warmth when contrasted with WPC products. Additionally, the underlayment itself is sustainably made from 100% recycled content. Soft Step is now featured in 19 styles falling under COREtec’s Original collection. The underlayment will be attached to a WPC core, adding to Soft Step’s impressive quiet and warm benefits.

These styles are featured in 9-inch x 72-foot x 10mm specs.

