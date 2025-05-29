Mapei returns as headline sponsor for Sustainability Summit

Washington, D.C.—Mapei Corporation, a global leader in the production of adhesives, sealants and chemical products for the construction industry, has announced its return as a headline sponsor for the second annual Flooring Sustainability Summit, scheduled for July 16–17 here.

The event is co-hosted by the Tile Council of North America (TCNA), the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA).

“Supporting the Flooring Sustainability Summit since its inception underscores our belief that meaningful progress in sustainability requires open dialogue, shared responsibility and genuine collaboration,” said Logan Reavis, director of technical services for Mapei Corporation. “Mapei is committed to helping our industry reduce its environmental impact through product transparency, sustainable innovation and continuous improvement.”

Now in its second year, the Flooring Sustainability Summit continues to strive to serve as a premier platform for leaders across flooring sectors to come together, exchange insights and explore actionable solutions for advancing sustainable practices within the tile, stone, wood and laminate industries. According to Mapei, its continued headline sponsorship reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in sustainable construction.

“At MAPEI, we recognize that our industry plays a critical role in building a more sustainable future,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei. “We are proud to once again be the headline sponsor of the Flooring Sustainability Summit, standing with our partners and peers to shape the future of environmentally responsible practices across the flooring industry. Our sponsorship reflects our ongoing dedication to sustainability—not just in words, but in action.”