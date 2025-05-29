Tri-Co appoints new CEO amid brand refresh

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialTri-Co appoints new CEO amid brand refresh
Tri-Co
Newly-appointed Tri-Co CEO Miguel Burboa

San Diego, Calif.—Tri-Co, a commercial flooring contractor serving Southern California for over 65 years, has received a majority investment from Miguel Burboa through his investment firm, Fuerte Capital. Burboa has assumed the role of Tri-Co CEO, while industry veterans Mike Baker and Jason Anderson will continue in their existing roles as vice president of sales (end user) and vice president of sales (GC), respectively.

“Through its more than half a century in business, Tri-Co has built a reputation for quality and integrity thanks to the company’s hardworking team and client-first approach,” Burboa said. “I’m thrilled to return to my hometown and work with this talented group to continue to build on Tri-Co’s legacy and expand our impact. I am confident that together, we will achieve our shared ambition for growth.”

A San Diego native, Burboa grew up working in the trades. He later earned a degree from Georgetown University before continuing to spend a decade in private equity and operations. He will now lead Tri-Co into its next phase of growth—which includes rebranding the company from Tri-Co Floors to simply Tri-Co—with the ultimate goal of becoming the leading surface solutions provider in the Southwest.

As part of this transformation, Tri-Co has unveiled a new logo, refreshed branding and a modernized website in an effort to align its visual identity with its forward-thinking approach.

“My grandfather and two partners started Tri-Co in 1959 with a commitment to doing quality work and taking care of customers,” said Anderson. “Our family and team have maintained this commitment for over six decades earning Tri-Co a reputation for excellence in the industry. Burboa understands the importance of preserving that history and is bringing a renewed energy and strategy to drive Tri-Co forward.”

With over 77 years of combined industry expertise, Baker and Anderson are said to bring deep experience to their respective roles. Together with Burboa’s leadership and operational background, the team is focused on geographic expansion and investing in people and technology.

Previous article
NeoCon reveals four major commercial design trends for 2025
Next article
Mapei returns as headline sponsor for Sustainability Summit

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

i4F becomes Diamond Sponsor of 2025 Global DIY Summit booth

FCNews Staff - 0
Lisbon, Portugal—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced its participation as one of seven Diamond Sponsors at...
Read more
News

Mapei returns as headline sponsor for Sustainability Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Mapei Corporation, a global leader in the production of adhesives, sealants and chemical products for the construction industry, has announced its return as...
Read more
Commercial

NeoCon reveals four major commercial design trends for 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—As the design community gets closer to NeoCon 2025, taking place here at The Mart from June 9-11, four influential design themes have gained...
Read more
News

AHF Products names Brent Emore CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced the appointment of Brent Emore as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Emore, who most recently served as the company’s chief...
Read more
News

Florida Tile introduces Artecrete collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Lawrenceburg, Ky.—Florida Tile has launched Artecrete, its newest porcelain tile collection that was designed to embody urban design and modern sophistication. Inspired by the...
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Southeast Asian suppliers stake their claim

Reginald Tucker - 0
In the years since the U.S. flooring sector began seeing dramatic declines in imports from China—particularly engineered hardwood and laminate products—Southeast Asia has emerged...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X