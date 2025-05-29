Tri-Co appoints new CEO amid brand refresh

San Diego, Calif.—Tri-Co, a commercial flooring contractor serving Southern California for over 65 years, has received a majority investment from Miguel Burboa through his investment firm, Fuerte Capital. Burboa has assumed the role of Tri-Co CEO, while industry veterans Mike Baker and Jason Anderson will continue in their existing roles as vice president of sales (end user) and vice president of sales (GC), respectively.

“Through its more than half a century in business, Tri-Co has built a reputation for quality and integrity thanks to the company’s hardworking team and client-first approach,” Burboa said. “I’m thrilled to return to my hometown and work with this talented group to continue to build on Tri-Co’s legacy and expand our impact. I am confident that together, we will achieve our shared ambition for growth.”

A San Diego native, Burboa grew up working in the trades. He later earned a degree from Georgetown University before continuing to spend a decade in private equity and operations. He will now lead Tri-Co into its next phase of growth—which includes rebranding the company from Tri-Co Floors to simply Tri-Co—with the ultimate goal of becoming the leading surface solutions provider in the Southwest.

As part of this transformation, Tri-Co has unveiled a new logo, refreshed branding and a modernized website in an effort to align its visual identity with its forward-thinking approach.

“My grandfather and two partners started Tri-Co in 1959 with a commitment to doing quality work and taking care of customers,” said Anderson. “Our family and team have maintained this commitment for over six decades earning Tri-Co a reputation for excellence in the industry. Burboa understands the importance of preserving that history and is bringing a renewed energy and strategy to drive Tri-Co forward.”

With over 77 years of combined industry expertise, Baker and Anderson are said to bring deep experience to their respective roles. Together with Burboa’s leadership and operational background, the team is focused on geographic expansion and investing in people and technology.