NeoCon reveals four major commercial design trends for 2025

Chicago—As the design community gets closer to NeoCon 2025, taking place here at The Mart from June 9-11, four influential design themes have gained momentum, poised to shape the next chapter of the built environment.

In alignment with this year’s narrative, “Design Ahead,” these trends—sensory-based design, cross-sector adaptability, material innovation and resilience—are meant to reimagine how designers work, play, learn and connect. Each trend has been designed to be grounded by a human-centric philosophy as well as commitment to sustainability and wellness. Dynamic programming and bold product introductions throughout the 56th edition of the show expose these shifts propelling workplace, hospitality, retail, healthcare and education spaces forward.

The sensory shift: Emotionally intelligent, inclusive design

Emotional well-being and inclusivity are considered fundamental principles for good design, with neuroaesthetic principles guiding multi-sensory environments that reduce stress, promote healing and enhance social connection. According to JLL’s Outlook on Design Trends 2025, 58% of employers surveyed cited cultivating culture and belonging as leading motivators for returning to the office, while 46% emphasized meaningful interpersonal connection.

“The concept of neurodiversity is pushing designers to think differently—not just about spaces for those diagnosed with conditions like ADHD, autism or dyslexia—but for everyone,” said Pallavi Dean of Roar, a Dubai-based architecture and interior design studio. “After all, everyone’s brain works uniquely—and a space designed thoughtfully for diverse needs naturally benefits all employees.”

As the concept of design as a therapeutic tool becomes more widely understood, biophilic design strategies—informed by neuroaesthetics—are renovating both healthcare and commercial interiors. “This intuitive, non-verbal design language has the power to soothe the brain’s amygdala, lower stress, reduce heart rate and more,” said Von Robinson, founder of Play Orbit Studio and designer of Kwalu’s (1199) nature-inspired Ellie Recliner. “In healthcare especially, there’s a move away from cold, harsh and clinical settings toward spaces that address holistic well-being with natural forms, materials and rhythms that nurture recovery.”

At this year’s NeoCon, several exhibitors are introducing products that aim to balance comfort, aesthetic sensitivity and cognitive support. Viccarbe’s (10-152) pillow-shaped Noha Chair is intended to bring residential warmth into shared spaces, while Andreu World’s (300) Calma Lounge works to embrace the body with enveloping arms, emphasizing restorative comfort. DARRAN’s (3-120) Central Bark collection rethinks credenzas to include a soft, cleanable bed for service animals—complete with warm lighting and integrated storage, addressing the needs of an often overlooked workforce demographic.

In communal spaces, Kettal’s (377) Insula sofa was designed to encourage social interaction with smooth lines and generous cushions, while Silen’s (10-155) Zen add-on aims to enable ambient lighting, private smart glass and immersive soundscapes in Silen pods. Grass by Slalom (7-5062), a bio-based acoustic solution crafted from regenerated plastic, linen and meadow grass, seeks to blend natural elegance with simplicity.

Design without boundaries: Mobility, modularity and multi-use spaces

As the lines between work, learning, hospitality and retail blur, today’s interiors must support multiple modes of engagement—effectively transforming from workspace to lounge, classroom to event space. (For example, think of airport lounges doubling as remote workstations and hotel lobbies shifting from quiet work zones to vibrant cocktail hubs.) This shift has made mobility, adaptability and user autonomy essential.

Adaptable furnishings and spatial system—such as Watson Furniture’s (341) Allé and Safco/OnSemble’s (1054A) Modix System—deliver reconfigurable desks, storage and tables designed for evolving spaces, meant to be ideal for quick transitions between solo and group interactions. Dauphin’s (393) Bosselino Uno pod is meant to provide private moments in high-traffic environments. Lounge solutions such as Prostoria’s (381) Aire, Cane-line’s (7-7070) Sticks Platform sofa and the Conversa Modular lounge collection by KFI Studios (329) are intended to invite multiple opportunitis of reconfiguration for both comfort and utility. In education and training settings, KI’s (1181) Clamber tiered seating and Nucraft’s (1166) Perspective Table Collection intentionally feature flexible layouts and thoughtfully crafted ergonomics.

Wellness is said to play a crucial role in this boundaryless approach. IIDA’s 5 Trends in Healthcare Design emphasized flexible layouts, warm finishes and natural light as essential for well-being. In hospitality, this concept now shapes a variety of design and innovation choices—from in-room features to adaptive programming. “Wellness isn’t a luxury anymore—it’s a baseline expectation for hotel and resort guests,” said Landon Shockey, senior interior designer at HBG Design. “The most successful environments are both sensory-rich and versatile—crafted to evolve with guest needs while creating meaningful, wellness-infused experiences. From thermal spa suites that flex between private and social settings, to treatment rooms designed for emerging wellness modalities, to spaces that transition from daytime retreat to high-energy venue at night, today’s resorts must support how guests want to feel, move and reconnect to themselves, but on their own terms.”

Materials and technology revolution: The rise of smart design

In the modern day, sustainability is no longer optional—rather, it’s a driving force in product development and design-based decisions. Gensler’s 2025 Design Forecast highlights the emergence of a “materials revolution”—driven by the urgent need to address climate risk, carbon reduction and transparency. Clients are increasingly demanding low-impact and circular materials that align with both ESG goals and brand values. “Material innovation is no longer a niche interest but a top-tier decision driver,” said Todd Heiser, regional managing principal, Gensler. “The journey to more regenerative spaces begins not with grand gestures, but with the quiet power of mindful materials. In this shared pursuit, designers become storytellers, manufacturers become stewards and clients become co-authors of a healthier, more hopeful future.”

This realignment is considered to have a clear business case: PwC’s State of Decarbonization Report states that sustainable products can deliver up to 25% revenue gains. Additionally, a global sustainability study from IBM found that 69% of executives believe sustainability should be a higher priority. In fact, a Marsh McLennan study notes that companies with lower carbon emissions tend to have higher employee satisfaction.

NeoCon exhibitors are working to meet the moment with sustainable, high-performance materials. Haworth’s (312) Closed-Loop Manufactured Fern ergonomic office chair utilizes post-production and recycled plastic from end-of-life chairs. The Good Plastic Company’s (7-3053) Cradle to Cradle certified Polygood panels, made from 100% recycled and recyclable post-consumer and post-industrial plastic, transform waste into surfaces suitable for tabletops, furniture, flooring and beyond. Both Mayer Fabric’s (1173) Hyphyn collection of biodegradable vinyl upholstery and Heller’s (1123A) line of indoor and outdoor furniture with Worry Free Plastics utilize anaerobic enzyme technology in an effort to ensure high-performance and decomposition at the end-of-life, solely in landfill conditions. Aquafil’s (11-107) Econyl Bespoke collection of rugs and carpets crafted from 100% post-consumer nylon waste transform ocean plastic and industrial discards into luxurious yet durable flooring solutions, while Green Hides’ (1062) USDA biobased and carbon-neutral Sorrento leather is crafted from byproduct hides—meant to reduce impact without sacrificing performance.

Not to mention, technology is also playing a greater role in advancing sustainability and performance—as it aims to optimize everything from lighting to ventilation. “We’re entering a new era where materials are no longer passive elements,” said Mark Bryan, senior foresight manager at Future Today Strategy Group. “Metamaterials and programmable matter are allowing us to embed intelligence into the very fabric of our buildings.”

Exhibitor innovations include Nura Space by Schiavello (10-135)—a platform that uses smart sensors to track desk bookings, meeting room use and visitor flow for space optimization. Clarus’ (10-102) Lynk works to bring digital collaboration to glass boards with multi-touchscreen functionality and platform integration.

Together, these advancements in materials and technology are said to signal a collective push toward circularity, innovation and accountability—showing efforts to elevate both ecological and human outcomes in the built environment.

Weathering the future: Designing for durability, longevity

As climate instability, public health concerns and global supply chain disruptions persist, resilience has become another critical design imperative. ThinkLab reports that 65% of A&D professionals now cite durability as their top product selection factor—marking a pivot toward long-lasting, high-performance solutions designed to meet the challenges of aging infrastructure, climate volatility and everyday wear. Reinforcing this urgency, ASID’s 2025 Trends Outlook notes that rising natural disasters and temperature extremes are worsening indoor air quality and water safety—highlighting the need for robust, health-focused design solutions.

NeoCon exhibitors are responding to this with products engineered for durability and adaptability, without compromising aesthetic integrity. For example, OpenSpaces by Smith Systems (11-111) features weather-resistant outdoor furniture constructed from rugged post-consumer recycled plastic and resilient powder-coated steel that is said to prevent fading, chipping, peeling and rust for student learning spaces. For high-traffic interiors, innovations such as Tottori by Ultrafabrics (7-9086) are designed to deliver a luxe hand with bleach-cleanable, antimicrobial properties. TUUCI’s (1419) Marquesa Sun Lounge also incorporates a corrosion-resistant frame and precision-leveling base, paired with high-density cushions in an effort for lasting outdoor performance.

Notably interconnected, these four paradigms—The sensory shift, Design without boundaries, The materials and technology revolution, as well as Weathering the future—not only aim to reposition design as an expression of care and inclusion, but as an efficient tool to support planetary and human well-being.

Attendees can explore these notable concepts and products at NeoCon 2025. Register for complimentary show access here.