Surfaces ’26: Software has moved beyond desktop

Las Vegas—At TISE 2026, technology providers didn’t just introduce new tools, they addressed some of the industry’s longest-standing friction points. Across the show floor, software launches focused on simplifying the sales process, connecting previously siloed systems and giving retailers visibility into their businesses. The message was consistent: technology should not complicate the process—it should make selling flooring faster, easier and more aligned with how today’s consumer shops.

With that in mind, here are some takeaways from the show:

Cyncly

This year at Surfaces, Cyncly highlighted HomeBase, a new dashboard integrated into its websites that gives dealers more control over their sales, operations and leads. “HomeBase helps flooring dealers manage the entire process of bringing a job home—from acquiring a customer to generating quotes, processing payments, scheduling installation and creating happy customers,” said Kelly Oechslin, product marketing manager.

The concept is similar to a baseball diamond: the “home plate” represents HomeBase, the starting point from which dealers can manage all elements of their business in one place. It consolidates CRM, digital experience management, payment processing and operational tasks, allowing dealers to take full control without relying on separate systems or waiting for external support. HomeBase also integrates payment solutions.

“The overall goal is to empower dealers to take back control of their business, improve efficiency and increase profit while maintaining a seamless customer experience,” Oechslin said.

Measure Square

Measure Square highlighted the integration of AI capabilities across its flooring software, focused primarily on estimating and takeoff efficiency.

“One of our most popular tools is the AI Auto Takeoff, which can automatically draw room layouts for estimates,” explained Steven Wang, CEO. “We recently released AI Takeoff 3.0, which includes significant improvements in speed and accuracy. Because architects don’t standardize the way they draw plans, our AI is designed to interpret a wide variety of formats, improving over time though not yet 100% accurate.”

The company also has a Scope Analyzer, which is integrated into its CRM and will be released this quarter. It can read a PDF set of plans, provide insights on the project, extract materials from the finish schedule and build them for the user—saving estimators a significant amount of time.

Its third major tool is the AI Agent within the CRM. This tool reads project data and allows users to ask questions, such as identifying which projects are at risk and why, providing detailed reasoning for each answer.

“All of these tools are part of our broader AI strategy, and we have additional AI models integrated throughout our platform,” Wang said. “At the booth, we’re demoing both our mobile applications and CRM tools, giving users a full view of how AI can streamline their workflows.”

Roomvo/QFloors

This year Roomvo/QFloors’ biggest milestone has been the release of QFX, a complete upgrade to its previous software platform. Over the course of nine months, the company has converted all of its legacy customers—including 600 stores—onto new, enterprise-grade software. This upgrade provides faster performance, a modernized UI and mobile accessibility, all while maintaining the familiarity and functionality customers already know and love.

The QFX platform now allows users to work securely from laptops at home or remotely, without retraining entire teams or going through a painful integration. Tasks that previously took over a minute can now be completed in seconds, representing 95%-plus improvement in speed. The platform is fully ported over, with 100% of legacy cloud and on-premise customers successfully migrated. Training and feedback have been overwhelmingly positive, with minimal learning curve.

“At the show, we’re demoing a mobile app that focuses on sales orders and ongoing proposals, giving users full visibility into their showroom operations and the status of all customer interactions,” said Chad Ogden, founder of QFloors.

This release represents a merger of QFloors and Roomvo Technologies, combining CRM, website catalog and ERP functionality into a single system. Customers no longer need to duplicate work: inbound leads from the website, sample checkouts and showroom visits all flow seamlessly into the CRM, allowing proposals to be built directly from captured data.

The integrated system provides full visibility into the customer journey, from website interaction to showroom purchase to post-sale life cycle. Retailers can now track trends, evaluate marketing effectiveness and understand which channels generate the best margins and closed opportunities.

Additionally, reporting has been enhanced: retailers can access both temporary and fully customized reports, helping them understand inventory, accounting and business performance across all channels.

“This upgrade brings speed, security, mobile accessibility and data-driven insights, allowing retailers to manage the full life cycle of their customers efficiently and effectively,” Ogden said.

Showroom Pricing

Showroom Pricing showcased new features including its Smart Scan tool. The new tool gives customers a faster way to explore related products without having to manually scan multiple QR codes. When a user scans a product, Smart Scan automatically shows related items—either similar in material class or from the same distributor or manufacturer—helping them quickly compare options and see what else is available.

“We use fuzzy matching to connect closely related products, and we’re also developing AI-powered matching to improve accuracy even further,” explained Andrew Henry, developer. “The goal is to make it easier for customers to find exactly what they’re looking for—especially when dealing with variations in SKUs or manufacturer data.”

Beyond that, the company expanded its custom pricing capabilities. “We’re introducing a more visual, flowchart-style interface that lets dealers and sales teams easily understand and adjust pricing structures. For example, they can apply a 10% increase to a specific distributor or SKU or modify pricing rules based on current promotions— all without having to write out long calculations,” Henry said. “It makes the entire process faster, clearer and more flexible.”

Lastly, the company enhanced its QR code functionality, adding options for different sizing and configurations to stay current with industry needs and give customers more flexibility.

Comp-u-Floor

Comp-u-Floor provides business management software for the flooring industry, serving retail, commercial, distribution and multifamily markets. Its newest features include an enhanced CRM fully integrated into its system, which helps manage leads, customer interactions and workflows more efficiently. For commercial projects, the company has added project management and costing tools for G702/G703 forms, which are critical for larger commercial contractors.

For companies doing government or institutional work— such as flooring for schools or other public projects—the software supports the legal, contractual and project management requirements needed for large-scale projects, including crews of 200-plus workers. The system is secure, GSA-certified and built for compliance with government standards.

The company also expanded its mobile technology for installers. Field crews can now receive jobs, upload before-and-after photos, update installation status and access the app in English and Spanish.

This combination of CRM, commercial project management and mobile technology allows both retail and large-scale commercial flooring companies to manage their operations efficiently and securely.

With the proliferation of acquisitions of late, Edgar Aya, CEO of Comp-u-Floor added, “We are independent and not part of any large conglomerates, so we have no plans for consolidation, allowing us to remain focused on the specific needs of flooring businesses.”

Flooring OS

Flooring OS is a modern, affordable and intuitive software company for flooring store management. This year, the company launched its new Accounting Wizard, which guides users step by-step through everything needed to manage and close their month, track profits and ensure there’s no unreceived material or missed margin opportunities. Users can run a P&L mid-month with full confidence in their numbers, identify and correct any issues and keep operations profitable.

Flooring OS also developed a new Design-at-Home capability that allows users to take photos and measurements to design and quote flooring directly in the home. It’s a visualizer tool geared toward retail and is currently being tested by some of the company’s customers in the field.

Another major rollout has been its Project Management and Commercial Builder capabilities, which launched in Q3 and Q4. It now fully supports multi-channel, multi-site operations—helping companies increase profits and reduce costs.

“What’s unique about Flooring OS is that we didn’t just decide to build software—the industry asked us to,” said Justin Wirpel, CEO. “We met with over 40 flooring companies and spent time with their teams across quoting, operations, accounting and warehouse management to understand their pain points. We built Flooring OS from the ground up based on those insights, incorporating the best practices of the best in the industry.”

He added that unlike other systems that tie into outdated accounting software or haven’t evolved, Flooring OS has been designed specifically for flooring companies—from large multi-state operations to smaller single-location retailers. Everyone benefits from the same operational excellence and ease of use. “Our customers tell us it’s simply easy—and that’s something we take pride in,” Wirpel said.

Flooring OS is a cloud-based, browser-based platform, so users can work from anywhere with an internet connection. The company has added mobile apps for crew, site and project management, allowing users to check order status, inventory and installation progress in real time.

For installation crews, the company has made it simple to schedule jobs, assign equipment, share materials and site details and even upload photos or report issues instantly. Instead of multiple calls and emails, everything happens in real time, keeping sales, operations and scheduling all connected in one system.

Lastly, its new visualizer tool is currently in beta and will be available soon.

FloorZap

FloorZap rolled out three new products at the show:

Integrated Accounting: a highly requested feature that brings accounting directly into the core platform, streamlining financial workflows for retailers.

Zap Assist AI Agent: an AI tool that works both as a phone answering service and a website chat agent, capable of scheduling appointments, rescheduling, taking notes and helping busy stores connect with customers promptly.

Consumer Financing Integration: powered by WiseTax, allowing customers to run financing directly through the platform without switching systems, making sales smoother and tracking easier.

“FloorZap is actively demoing these tools at our booth, showing how retailers can manage calls, chats and finances all in one place,” said Matthew Buckley, general manager.

Rara AI

Rara AI is a vertical AI company built exclusively for the flooring industry. Its first product is AI Floor-Finder with additional AI-powered flooring products currently in development. The team brings eight-plus years of experience in flooring technology and includes engineers from IIT Delhi (considered equivalent to Stanford in India). Rara Ai was voted 2026 Best of Surfaces winner in the technology category.

“AI Visual Search is the flooring industry’s first AI-powered tool that can instantly match any shopper’s inspiration image to look-alike products from any catalog—in just five seconds,” said Aman Khandelwal, co-founder and head of partnerships for Rara AI. “It empowers both RSAs and shoppers at the earliest stage of the journey, well before visualization, ensuring they’re exploring the right flooring options from the start. With seamless use both online and in-store, it’s a breakthrough the industry hasn’t seen before.”

Modern Estimates—MEasure AI

MEasure is a purpose-built virtual estimating engine designed to help flooring and remodeling retailers operate with modern efficiency while preserving the craftsmanship and trust that built this industry. Engineered by Modern Estimates, MEasure bridges the long-standing tension between traditional, relationship-driven sales workflows and today’s online-first customer expectations. It enables retailers to meet homeowners where they start their journey—online— while giving sales teams the controls, transparency and data they need to win more business with less friction.

“Homeowners upload room photos, answer a few guided questions and instantly receive a virtual estimate based on a retailer’s real pricing,” explained Maksim Nazarchuk, president, Modern Estimates. “That single interaction—simple for the shopper, powerful for the retailer—drives dramatic lift in engagement and conversion. For the first time, flooring retailers can provide a meaningful, on-brand customer experience in the exact moment the shopper is most interested, without sending someone across town to measure a room that may never convert. It’s efficiency with a human touch.”

Every quote captured feeds directly into the retailer’s portal, giving sales teams a clear, standardized workscope for follow-up. Sales reps get the clarity they need. Managers get visibility into volume, quality and follow-through.

What’s more, the platform is built for scale: multi-user teams, multi-location operations and multi-category retailers. “From carpet and LVP to tile, hardwood and full shower systems, MEasure adapts to each retailer’s pricing, product mix and workflow,” Nazarchuk said.

In a market where customers start online, expect speed and reward transparency, MEasure aims to gives retailers a decisive edge.