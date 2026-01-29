QFloors expands new tools, technology and training at TISE

Las Vegas —At The International Surfaces Event, flooring software provider QFloors offered hands-on customer training and introduced new tools and technology. Highlights included the QFX platform, a new mobile app for QFX, the QSign e-signature tool and QFloors and Roomvo bundles.

Since joining forces with Roomvo last year, the company developed and released several innovations.

QFX

QFloors 10, known as QFX, is the latest version of the company’s business management software. Roomvo CEO and founder Pawel Rajszel described it this way: “We’ve replaced the engine. We’ve replaced the transmission. We’ve given it a new paint job.”

The system is faster, more secure and more intuitive. It also offers more integrations with Roomvo’s products. Customers praised the smarter search features and the updated interface with dark mode. Built on enterprise-grade cloud technology used by many Fortune 500 companies, the system provides expanded accessibility and improved security, performance and reliability.

With QFX, enhancements and additions are released continuously and automatically. Dealers receive the latest features without traditional software upgrades.

New mobile app

At Surfaces, QFloors also showcased a new mobile app for QFX. It allows RSAs to access proposals, sales orders, customer details and job costing information on any mobile device. Users can also connect to Roomvo visualization and lead management tools through the app. The app is available to all QFX users at no added cost.

Currently in beta testing, the app is expected to be available to all QFX customers soon.

The mobile app remains a key focus for the development team. The roadmap includes new sales management features set to roll out in the coming months. These include the ability to send proposals and payment requests by text message.

New electronic signature tool

QFloors also introduced a new e-signature feature to QFX during the TISE convention. The tool, called QSign, allows users to request and receive signatures electronically. It speeds up deals and collects signed orders without printing. Signed documents are then stored automatically in the QFX system.

“Customers have been asking for this for a long time,” said Chad Ogden, founder of QFloors. “We wanted to do it right, with the greatest legal protections for dealers. It’s safe, integrated and simple for the dealer and their customers. And best of all, it will be available to QFX customers at a fraction of the expense of other e-signature products out there.”

Customer training

QFloors hosted an all-day training event at Mandalay Bay. It was held the Monday prior to Surfaces, making attendance convenient for customers already traveling to the show. The training covered best practices, efficient use of QFloors and walkthroughs of new features and products.

“I found the training helpful,” said Michele Rawson of Bob’s Carpets. “I particularly appreciated the collaborative feel to it. In addition to what I learned in the training itself, I also gained a lot just listening to other dealers’ insights and questions.”

Roomvo and QFloors bundles

By joining forces, Roomvo and QFloors created a single-source solution for flooring dealers. The companies offer end-to-end technology including websites, kiosks, inventory and accounting, credit card processing and social media management. Dealers who bundle Roomvo and QFloors products receive discounted pricing.

“Oftentimes when you bundle products, you might get a small reduction in price. Our bundles are not like that. Dealers can save thousands of dollars each year by bundling Roomvo products and QFloors products together,” said Rajszel. “You get top-tier products, integration advantages, the benefit of working with a company that cares about your long-term success and you save thousands of dollars.”

“As any flooring person knows, the fewer seams, the better,” said Ogden. “The products of Roomvo and QFloors smoothly bring the customer through online engagement, to the in-store experience and then you have the business management tools for installation.”