QFloors, Roomvo sail toward the future

Juneau, Alaska—For QFloors, 2025 is more than just another year—it’s a milestone. The company celebrated its 25th anniversary last week by inviting its dealer partners and family members aboard a week-long Alaskan cruise for its biennial Users’ Conference.

For QFloors founder and CEO, Chad Ogden, the event carried an unmistakable weight. “It’s a little bit nostalgic for me,” he shared. “It’s a huge commitment to be here, but the people who came are people who’ve been with us for a long time. I always get energized by my customers. We have a relationship, and it’s just great to be with them. This felt like the right way to celebrate 25 years together—and to look forward to what’s next.”

The conference was a milestone in more ways than one. It marked the first time QFloors and Roomvo held a joint, public event since their merger early this year. QFloors, known for its business management software designed by and for flooring people, has built its reputation over 25 years on integrity, service and dealer-first thinking. Roomvo, by contrast, grew quickly as the industry’s go-to visualization platform bringing sleek, consumer-friendly technology into showrooms and online. Over five years Roomvo grew into much more—providing technologies like websites, AI chatbots and more. Together, the companies form a rare pairing: technological strength with cutting-edge innovation, bolstered by shared values.

Dealers onboard said those shared values mattered most. “We were very excited about the merger because we had met the Roomvo folks and really liked them,” said Doug McCool of McCool’s Flooring in Kokomo, Ind. Doug and his wife, Carmen, have been with QFloors since 2008. “They’re incredibly intelligent, and they’re good people. They’re not leveraged; they’re debt free. And Pawel [Rajszel, Roomvo CEO] brought his family on this trip. That tells me he’s a family man. That’s QFloors. That’s McCool’s Flooring. So much of the flooring industry is family business. The merger just makes sense.”

Waylon Reeves of White River Flooring in Searcy, Ark., said the merger reinforced his decision to stick with QFloors after nearly two decades. “If you’re a person who cares about character, then you want to stay with a company that has good character,” Reeves explained. “That’s what QFloors has always been, and it’s clear Roomvo is the same. They’re not just good companies—they’re good people. And that means something in this industry.”

Even newer QFloors dealers like Denise VanderHeide and Dave Herrema of DeHaan Tile & Floor Covering in Michigan found the merger reassuring. “We basically went from paper and pencil to QFloors in 2015,” VanderHeide said. “It was a huge change for us, but their support was amazing. With Roomvo now in the mix, it feels like another step forward.”

QFX: A new era

While the scenery was nothing short of breathtaking, the real highlight came inside the ship’s conference hall with the unveiling of QFloors X (QFX), the company’s new cloud-based platform developed in tandem with Roomvo.

“It’s our first users’ conference since we joined forces, and it’s also the 25th anniversary, so it’s kind of a big deal,” Roomvo’s Rajszel said. “I love talking to customers and getting their feedback, and with the launch of QFX, this felt like the perfect moment to share it. This isn’t just about us showing off something new—it’s about listening and shaping the future together.”

Billed as a major leap forward, QFX brings the full breadth of QFloors and Roomvo tools into a cloud-based environment—streamlined, fast and constantly evolving.

“QFX is a big leap forward in everything we’ve done,” Rajszel explained. “It has all these new features and capabilities—and we’ve got a really aggressive roadmap to keep adding more in the months ahead. But the big deal here is that it requires almost no effort to adopt. It’s not a new platform you have to retrain on. You log in, and it’s just new. It’s faster, easier and it keeps improving automatically. That’s a huge differentiator.”

Ogden underscored the point, noting that QFX consolidates what used to be disconnected tools. “This stabilizes our products and our customers on one platform where we can make better products together,” he said. “You make one change in QFX and that change gets pushed everywhere—your website, your visualization kiosk, the AI chatbot, your CRM. It’s all becoming one system. And it’s cloud based. Long term, this is better.”

For Rajszel, the launch signaled something more than just an upgrade. “There’s no reason at this point for any dealer in the industry to use QuickBooks,” he said. “We’re trumping them left, right and center. QFX gives you cloud, enterprise-level architecture, speed, scalability and then all the flooring-specific features like QTagger. And it’s so easy. This is years ahead of anything else out there. We’ve been working really hard on it—and it’s awesome. The reaction of the room said it all.”

Dealers react

For many dealers, QFX is a long-awaited modernization. Those in attendance responded with marked enthusiasm. “My son turned 18 today and my wife is [home with him,] so I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think this was important,” White River Flooring’s Reeves said. “I wanted to see what they were working on together. Just this announcement made my whole trip worth it. I thought it was going to be good; I didn’t know it was going to be this good.”

For Reeves, who also runs several other companies that already operate in the cloud, QFX felt like the missing piece. “Everything else I do is web-based. Now QFloors is, too. That changes everything.”

For the McCools, who had a previously unsuccessful experience with another software provider before switching to QFloors, QFX was proof that they’d chosen the right partner. “We invested with QFloors years ago, and we’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Carmen said. “They’ve lived up to everything they’ve promised. QFX just proves that again.”

Doug agreed, adding: “We signed up. We want to get switched over as soon as possible. I can go back to my teams and share this good news, and everyone’s going to be excited.”

DeHaan Tile & Floor Covering’s Herrema echoed those sentiments. “I’m excited because it’s going to take us to the next step. The speed, the search functions—it’s a real advancement. And it’s web-based, so we can use it anywhere. Honestly, when we get back, we’ll install it.”

Looking ahead

As the ship cut through the Alaskan fjords, the excitement onboard reflected more than just the launch of a new platform. It was about the momentum of a partnership built on shared values, the trust of dealers who feel like family and the confidence that the next 25 years could be even more transformative than the last.

Rajszel summed it up simply: “We’re not just unilaterally doing our thing and hoping our customers like it. We’re using this conference to listen—and we’ll continue doing that. Customers are helping us shape the future.”

For Ogden, QFX marks the start of that future. “This is the beginning of the next 25 years,” he said. “And we’re just getting started.”