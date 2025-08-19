QFloors, Roomvo host milestone Users Conference

Vancouver, BC, Canada—QFloors kicked off its 25th Anniversary User’s Conference this week, elevating the event to new heights—and new waters. From August 16–23, the flooring software provider is hosting its milestone event aboard an Alaskan cruise, blending education, networking and adventure in an unforgettable setting.

For QFloors CEO Chad Ogden, the conference is about more than software training and updates. It’s about celebrating the community that has grown with the brand for a quarter-century. “We wanted to do something we’ve never done,” Ogden said. “This is for the people who’ve supported us all these years. I hope we can create lasting memories together. It’s not just about work; it’s also about enjoying this beautiful part of the world with family and friends.”

Instead of the traditional two- or three-day event, attendees are spending seven days at sea, mixing education with downtime to unplug and reflect. “Usually our events are pretty intense,” Ogden said. “This time, we wanted a little more fun—it’s more relaxed. But we’re here for you. Approach us anywhere.”

The conference is also the first public joint outing for QFloors and Roomvo, which acquired the ERP provider early this year.

For Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo, the alignment was natural. “Philosophically, we’re aligned with QFloors in wanting to build value and trust.”

The QFloors evolution: QFX

One major highlight of the conference was the unveiling of QFloors Version 10—QFloors X (QFX). The platform is fully cloud-based and designed to unify all the tools available to users now via the merger—ERP, CRM, websites, kiosks, etc.—into one synchronized, cloud-based system.

“Our vision is that if you make an update on your desktop, it’s instantly reflected everywhere—your website, CRM, kiosks, even sales reps’ phones,” Rajszel said. “One unified platform, accessible from anywhere.”

Automatic updates will also ensure users always have the latest tools. “Once you’re on QFX, improvements just show up,” Rajszel added. “No lifting a finger—it evolves with you.”

QFX is available now to any user who wants to switch over. The process is designed to be seamless and done overnight.

For QFloors and Roomvo, the 25th anniversary cruise is both a milestone and a turning point. “This isn’t just about software,” Ogden said. “It’s about reflecting on the bigger picture—business, family, life—and being part of what comes next. We’re building something to last, not just for a few years, but for the long term.”

For more details on the conference and QFX, see the August 25 print edition of FCNews.