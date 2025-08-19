Why lead generation matters—and what to do about it

When it comes to flooring retail in 2025, lead generation and magement are no longer optional— they’re fundamental to survival and growth. Today’s customers live online, meaning the path to purchase starts long before they set foot in a showroom. As Todd Saunders, SVP Cyncly websites, Cyncly Flooring, explained, “Today’s flooring buyers are digital-first. They’re researching products, comparing prices and forming opinions before ever stepping foot in a showroom. That’s why lead generation and management are essential—not just for growth, but for survival in a competitive market.”

Retailers who can engage these customers early—capturing their attention online and following up with timely, personalized outreach—stand the best chance of converting interest into sales. “If your lead capture and follow-up aren’t immediate, you risk losing them before they ever walk through the door,” said Steven Wang, CEO of Measure Square.

Jordan Biasetti, senior manager, marketing programs, Mohawk, agreed, noting, “Lead generation is crucial, but it’s only effective with a fast and efficient follow-up process. To maximize results, flooring retailers need a streamlined approach to capture, connect with and manage leads quickly—a critical factor in today’s fast-paced digital landscape.”

But generating leads is just one part of the equation—managing them effectively is what turns potential into performance. “Today’s retailers are using a smart mix of traditional tactics (referrals and community events) and digital tools (ads, websites, visualizers, social media) to bring in more leads,” said Chad Neufeld, director of product marketing for Roomvo. “But generating leads is only half the game. Managing them well ensures no opportunity gets missed and more deals cross home plate.”

Tools of the trade

In the race to win customers, flooring retailers need more than just experience and skill—they require the right tools. Several technology providers are stepping up to deliver platforms specifically built for the flooring industry, offering end-to-end lead generation and management solutions that help retailers streamline operations, respond faster and close more deals. Here’s a look at how five major players—Measure Square, Cyncly Flooring, Roomvo, SamplesApp and Mohawk—are empowering independent flooring dealers to stay competitive.

Measure Square: Automation that closes deals

Measure Square is helping retailers shift from slow, manual processes to automated lead flow and follow-up. “With MeasureSquare CRM and web integration, flooring retailers can automate their lead intake directly from online contact forms,” said Steven Wang, CEO. “Instead of letting potential customers sit in an inbox, their information is immediately captured, organized and sent into MeasureSquare CRM, ready for follow-up within minutes.”

Measure Square’s automation helps dealers respond faster, reduce data-entry errors and improve team productivity. “Even with one or two key automations in place, most flooring retailers see better lead capture, smoother follow ups and a team that’s more focused and efficient.”

The company’s mobile app further empowers RSAs on the floor or in customers’ homes.

“MeasureSquare Mobile helps retailers deliver confidence, speed and service,” Wang explained. “You can create fast, accurate estimates on-site, scan rooms using our LiDAR-enabled app, RoomScanner and build visually compelling layouts that help customers feel confident in their decisions.”

Cyncly Flooring: A fully connected ecosystem

Cyncly Flooring brings an all-in-one approach to lead generation and management. “We help retailers capture high-quality leads directly from their websites with tools like visualization, room scene uploads, sample ordering and digital catalogs—driving deeper engagement and higher conversion potential,” said Todd Saunders, SVP Cyncly websites.

On the management side, Cyncly offers CRM and ERP integration. “Retailers can track interactions, follow up automatically, assign tasks and measure performance—all in one place,” Saunders explained. “This integrated approach ensures that no opportunity falls through the cracks.”

The key, according to Saunders, is a platform designed specifically for flooring businesses. “Cyncly software connects your entire operation—from digital marketing to estimating to installation—on a single platform that scales with you. Our solutions aren’t just adapted to your business; they’re designed around it.”

Roomvo/QFloors: Visualization and lead conversion to the max

For Roomvo, seeing is believing—especially when it comes to flooring. “We know that when shoppers see your flooring in their own rooms, they’re five times more likely to buy,” said Chad Neufield, director of product marketing.

That’s why Roomvo begins with visualization as the foundation of its lead-gen strategy. For retailers with existing websites, Roomvo offers its free Roomvo Assistant visualizer and the more advanced Roomvo Catalog. For those without a digital footprint, Roomvo Sites provides affordable, SEO-driven websites pre-loaded with visualization, sample ordering, measurement tools and lead capture forms.

Lead generation is only half the battle. Roomvo PRO offers dealers a mobile-friendly CRM with automated reminders, email communication, task management and sample tracking.

Roomvo also integrates with QFloors to provide deep insights into lead behavior and sales performance. “Think Moneyball for flooring,” Neufield said. “Track conversions, optimize spend and win more often. Together, Roomvo and QFloors step up to bat to help flooring retailers bring in more leads and turn them into sales.”

The SamplesApp advantage

While digital lead generation tools are critical, physical interactions—like product samples—play a unique and powerful role in lead conversion. Aramus Cross, director of operations at SamplesApp, said he sees a direct correlation between sampling and sales. “As soon as a customer has your samples in-hand, the close rate of that lead significantly increases. We regularly see close rates of 20% when samples are out with consumers.”

More than just a tactile experience, samples create a crucial physical touchpoint that deepens customer engagement. “It provides a great anchor for RSAs to continually reach out and further talks with their customers,” Cross said.

He noted that sales involving samples tend to close at a higher value—nearly 40% more—compared to leads without samples. SamplesApp not only streamlines the sample checkout process but also captures valuable lead data.

“SamplesApp allows retailers to take advantage of this important channel by collecting customer information during the sample checkout process,” Cross explained. What’s more, it integrates with other CRM platforms, making it easy for retailers to monitor and follow up on high-quality leads.

Mohawk: Success through partnership

Mohawk’s Edge programs drive lead generation through multiple channels. Whether it’s through digital advertising solutions, website services or in-store support, the company’s goal is to create a seamless consumer experience, ultimately driving qualified leads to its retail partners. A few new ways it’s driving leads are through: Consumer sample ordering directly from a retailer’s website; use of digital product kiosks in-store to simplify product selection; and prominent listing on its websites’ dealer locator, highlighting retailer participation in national sales and special offers.

“Flooring retailers can trust Mohawk’s Edge programs to provide a comprehensive, multi-channel approach to driving qualified leads,” said Jordan Biasetti, senior manager, marketing programs. “These programs help retailers connect with consumers, increase visibility and ultimately drive sales—in a cost-effective way.”