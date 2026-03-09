The value of new revenue streams

Once upon a time the North American legacy airlines would lose planeloads of money every year. Being in the black was a concept as foreign as Middle East peace. Only Southwest Airlines would show profitable quarters year after year, and even that ended with the pandemic. The losses would eventually lead to a slew of mergers or, in other cases, collapse. There was a simple macro reason for this. Revenue streams: The airlines only had one—selling tickets.

Truth be told, their core business of transporting passengers is a losing proposition. It always was and always will be.

Flash forward to 2025. The four largest U.S. airlines—Delta, United, American and Southwest—together generated more than $200 billion in revenue but they all lost money actually transporting passengers. However, they combined for about $11 billion in net income. How? To stay afloat, airlines have shifted from a one-stream model to a diversified approach, treating tickets as loss leaders to sell other services, the two biggest being lucrative loyalty programs and co-branded credit cards. Airlines sell miles to banks, which then use them as rewards for credit cardholders. In illustration, Delta in 2025 made around $8 billion from their deal with American Express.

The second revenue stream that did not exist years ago is what we will call ancillary fees. Remember how everything under the sun was included with the price you paid for your ticket? Remember when you were actually fed a nice, hot meal in coach? (Yeah, and I remember when I had a full head of hair.) Today, airlines have aggressively unbundled their fares, charging for anything and everything beyond your right to set foot on the plane and breathe their recycled air. Want to check your bag? Pay up. Want to sit somewhere other than a middle seat? That’s gonna cost you, buddy. Wait, you don’t want to sit toward the back of the plane? That comes at a cost. You want to ensure you have overhead space for your carry-on, meaning not boarding with group 37? You will need priority boarding and another $40. Onboard WiFi? You think that’s free? In 2025, global ancillary revenue was expected to reach $157 billion, a massive jump from previous years.

Airlines also found additional revenue by diversifying into cargo. It’s not just your suitcases and golf clubs on board. Transporting freight in the belly of passenger planes serves as a steady income stream, which helped keep airlines afloat during the pandemic.

Why are we talking about this? Because flooring retailers must continually find new revenue streams. It may be diversification and it may be extracting more of that consumer’s dollars. The key, however, is extracting dollars for items in which she finds value.

When it comes to diversification, it could mean product or it could mean segment. As we said above, the airlines diversified with loyalty programs and co-branded credit cards. Many retailers today have diversified by selling countertops, cabinets, window treatments, paint and more. Obviously there is a learning curve here, but once you get that customer in the store, there’s a good chance she is replacing more than her floors.

But the new revenues streams where the most opportunity may lie is charging customers for things they value. In the airlines’ model, it’s the better seat, early boarding or checked baggage. Now, initially there was some pushback because it’s hard to charge customers for things they were not accustomed to paying for. But it’s different with flooring because it’s an infrequent purchase.

Food for thought: Consumers value immediacy. What about charging a premium for next-day installation or 48-hour installation? Keep in mind they are already predisposed to paying more for next-day delivery or two-day delivery when buying something online. Many retailers have a section in their stores that feature in-stock products that can be installed within 48 hours. Why not charge for “expedited installation?”

Many retailers offer shop at home. Those who don’t should. Some dealers consider it another avenue to sell a floor. Aside from immediacy, consumers value convenience. Why not position it as a convenience that comes at a cost? Consumers will pay more for a window or aisle seat for the convenience of not sitting in a middle seat. They will pay more to sit toward the front of the plane to exit quickly. Why not put a value on them not having to come into the store? You just may need to have more options on that van, and be sure to include upgraded items.

Some of these might work and some might not. I’m sure there are a lot more ideas, like in-home design services. The point here is that the airlines found additional revenue streams, including charging for things they never had before that has inherent value. Why can’t you do the same?