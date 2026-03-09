Supreme Court tariff ruling leaves many issues unresolved

Flooring industry executives contend the recent ruling by the Supreme Court striking down a huge piece of President Trump’s far-reaching tariff agenda—followed almost immediately by Trump rolling out global tariffs of 15%—has muddled an already uncertain situation.

The Supreme Court, by a vote of 6-3, ruled that the 1977 International Emergency Powers ACT (IEEPA) does not allow President Trump to impose taxes without Congressional approval. Almost immediately, President Trump said he would roll out new global tariffs of 15% across the board. Many observers are predicting a protracted legal battle over a possible refund of money collected from the emergency tariffs.

For now, most flooring professionals are taking a “wait-and-see” approach, noting that not much has happened so far except to add to the level of uncertainty.

“A month ago, one of our partners said to me regarding tariffs, ‘At least we know where we stand now,’” said Don Finkell, industry luminary and partner with importer East Paragon LLC. “Of course, that has radically changed in the ensuing weeks.”

Finkell said the recent flurry of tariff moves has created more questions than answers. “Is the path ahead clear or as muddled as ever as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision? It’s muddled,” he said. “Is there a refund coming? Will there be tariffs beyond 150 days? Which tariffs are stacked on the general tariffs? Clear as mud. What happens to your overvalued inventory if you don’t get a refund of previous tariffs paid before the Supreme Court ruling?”

To Finkell China stands to benefit as a result of The Supreme Court’s decision. As he explained, “China is back on the table. Most new products originate in China and then move to other countries as they achieve scale. The tariffs were especially punitive to China, which had the unintended consequence of stifling innovation.”

With an effective U.S. tariff rate now much closer to that of other countries, companies will no longer have the incentive to shift production to other countries in Asia, at least temporarily. And while SCOTUS’ decision removes the fastest tool for imposing broad country-level duties, it does not end the tariff debate.

“Although Customs halted collections of tariffs pursuant to IEEPA on Feb. 24, we have not received any notification that the tariffs are eliminated,” said Jeff Striegel, president of Owings Mills, Md.-based Elias Wilf, a top 20 distributor. “While the industry is certainly behind more onshoring of the production of flooring, the chaos of what has transpired is not helpful. The constant state of flux around tariffs has created a lot of confusion and does nothing but leave uncertainty within the industry around long-term investments. Additionally, it leaves a huge question around refunds of tariffs and the many implications around that aspect. So, the real implication of this ordeal is getting further and further away from being clear and is actually becoming more confusing than ever.”

Striegel added what’s unfortunate is that this turn of events is occurring when economic numbers in the U.S. are generally solid. “We already have plenty of issues and turmoil going on with regard to inflation, high interest rates and its impact on the frozen housing market, the handling of illegal immigrants in the country and now the impact of what is happening in the war with Iran and its impact on global conflict and on energy costs. This is especially concerning with the possible blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. Adding in the chaos around the tariffs just adds to the drama and is not going to help change the mindset of the consumer. It sure would be helpful to have a few of these things removed from the table to just get back to business.”

Torrey Jaeckle, vice president of Jaeckle Distributors, Madison, Wis., said the Trump administration will continue finding whatever legal ways it can to continue imposing tariffs. “I expect its current reliance on Section 122 (balance of payments emergency) tariffs to be challenged in court. Either way, those [tariffs] can only be imposed for up to five months. I’m more concerned about Section 201 tariffs (currently being considered for quartz surfaces), and additional Section 301 tariffs, which can be put in place for a longer duration.”

Scott Rozmus, president/CEO of top 20 wholesaler FlorStar Sales, Romeoville, Ill, said he believes the marketplace is waiting for the “dust to settle” prior to more specific details emerging. “People I talk to on the manufacturing side anticipate that the administration will seek to reimpose tariffs wherever possible through alternative means,” Rozmus said.

Several flooring observers declined to go on record for this article, but one supplier executive told FCNews confidentially: “We feel like the landscape is forever changing. Is it 10%? 15%? How long will it last?”

To that point, Eric Mondragon, division manager/hard surface buyer for RC Willey in Salt Lake City, said, “We are still waiting to see if refunds are required, if prices will be reduced or if a new standardized tariff on all imports neutralizes the ruling. The road ahead is still very muddled, as suppliers are not sure what course of action is required since The Supreme Court did not establish a refund process or require automatic refunds.”

The uncertainty over tariffs and global trade has been ratcheted up in recent days by the conflict in Iran, which has already sent oil prices soaring while shaking the stock market. “As usual on this topic, nothing ever gets clearer—it is just muddier,” said Phil Koufidakis, president of Baker Bros Area Rugs & Flooring, Phoenix. “I think we need to see what happens when the next shoe drops, which, of course, has been taken off the front page with the latest international issue.”