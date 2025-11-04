Using AI ‘intelligently’ to better scale your CRM

The flooring industry is evolving and a new wave of tech-savvy, AI-minded entrepreneurs is emerging—professionals eager to grow quickly, streamline operations and gain a competitive edge, if only they have the right tools. Jude Bontemps, founder of Design Construct, is a prime example, harnessing technology to simplify complex workflows, reduce errors and accelerate business growth.

This focus on intelligent tools led Bontemps to adopt MeasureSquare CRM’s AI solutions, including AI Plan Analyzer. The tool automatically scans project diagrams, identifies every flooring type, calculates quantities and organizes materials by area and type—eliminating hours of manual counting and reducing costly errors.

“Now with the AI, they can just hit analyze and it tells them, hey, here’s all the flooring material,” Bontemps, explained. “Based on my experience, it’s about 90%. It’s pretty damn accurate.”

For flooring retailers, AI Plan Analyzer delivers faster, more accurate estimates. It prevents material oversights and supports smarter, data-driven decisions on every project. The technology also enables junior estimators to confidently produce takeoffs, allowing Bontemps to focus on bidding, client strategy and business growth.

Beyond AI, MeasureSquare CRM streamlines the entire workflow. Tasks that once required juggling multiple platforms—CRM, invoicing, spreadsheets and emails—now flow seamlessly through one system. In short, everything is centralized—from importing bids and assigning projects to reviewing takeoffs, generating submittals and tracking POs and work orders.

“I was juggling over five different software systems,” Bontemps recalled. “Why isn’t there one platform that combines it all? MeasureSquare CRM is exactly what I was looking for.”

AI-Driven efficiency

This integration also extends to project oversight. Using Project Summary in MeasureSquare CRM, Bontemps tracks costs, profitability and margins for every job in real time. By logging POs, work orders and payments directly in the CRM, he can monitor projects from start to finish without relying solely on external accounting tools. This level of control allows him to make smarter decisions, ensuring that each project is both efficient and profitable.

At the same time, submittals and schedules of value are handled more efficiently using the software. “A lot of flooring companies just send PDFs without cover pages,” Bontemps explained. “With Measure Square, the process is professional and organized, saving time and avoiding unnecessary back and forth.”

Before Measure Square, Bontemps produced roughly 50 estimates per month. His team now completes 80–100 estimates per month and expects to reach 120–150 as junior estimators gain experience.

For flooring businesses eager to grow, MeasureSquare CRM offers a blueprint for rapid scaling, efficiency and profitability, showing that AI-powered workflows can transform how flooring entrepreneurs operate.

Steven Wang is CEO of Measure Square Corp., a takeoff estimating and flooring job CRM software company founded in 2002. He may be reached at steven@measuresquare.com.