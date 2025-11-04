Own your zip code: Celebrity marketing for retailers

Imagine your name being the first that comes to mind whenever someone in your area thinks about new flooring. Not because you dumped thousands into Google ads, but because you’re simply known.

Not “found.” Known.

Being found means you’re still in a sea of options, fighting for clicks alongside every other dealer who managed to rank. Being known means you’ve already won—before the customer even starts shopping.

That’s the essence of local celebrity marketing: positioning yourself as the go-to flooring expert in your community. And it’s far easier—and more profitable—than you might think.

Here are four simple ways to make celebrity marketing work for you:

1. Host fun, local micro-events. People love experiences. Especially ones that give them a night out and a good time. Think wine tastings, cooking demos from a local restaurant, “paint and sip” nights or even “Coffee & Conversations” with a local interior designer where homeowners can get free design advice.The goal isn’t to talk about flooring—it’s to create a fun, relaxed environment that builds goodwill, fosters relationships and keeps your business top of mind.

Business takeaway: These events let you build relationships, grow your network and cement your reputation as a generous, involved business owner who gives back.

2. Partner with local home pros. You’re not the only one trying to reach homeowners. Realtors, designers, painters, cabinet installers, window pros and even landscapers are all targeting the same customers. So why not team up?Here’s how:

Create a referral network and meet monthly over coffee or breakfast.

Trade promotional space—leave cards in each other’s stores.

Tag each other on social media during installs.

Co-host a micro-event.

Business takeaway: A warm referral from someone the customer already trusts beats a cold Google search every time.

3. Gather and use video testimonials. Nothing builds trust like a real customer singing your praises. And video testimonials are more believable—and more impactful—than written ones. No need for fancy production. Just grab your phone and ask happy customers a few questions:

What made you choose us?

What was the process like?

Would you recommend us?

Business takeaway: When customers hear glowing reviews straight from the mouths of other homeowners, your trust factor skyrockets—and so do your closing rates.

4. Build a steady drumbeat of branded content.You don’t build local celebrity status with a one-time ad blast—you earn it through consistent visibility. Local celebrity status isn’t built with a one-time ad blast. It’s earned through consistent visibility.

The most effective way to stay visible? Branded content that shows up in your customers’ lives regularly: a print monthly newsletter; biweekly emails with useful tips; weekly social posts.

Business takeaway: This kind of visibility breeds familiarity and trust, which means when it’s time to buy, you’re the obvious choice.

Speaking & Webinars. Jim Augustus Armstrong is a sought-after speaker and founder of Flooring Success Systems. He delivers powerful live and virtual presentations that help floor dealers grow sales, improve margins, and strengthen their businesses. His team also offers a complete turnkey webinar package—handling hosting, promotions, and full execution. To inquire about booking Jim or setting up a custom event, contact: Support@FlooringSuccessSystems.com.