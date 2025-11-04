i4F appoints Edith Hermans as chief technology officer

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsi4F appoints Edith Hermans as chief technology officer

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced the appointment of Edith Hermans as its chief technology officer (CTO). Hermans also becomes a member of i4F’s management team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and technology leadership.

Hermans has over twenty five years of international experience in R&D leadership as well as innovation and IP management across multiple industries, including chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and bio-valorisation. As CTO, she oversees i4F’s global technology and R&D strategy, drives research excellence, contributes to the strengthening of i4F’s innovations portfolio and accelerates cross-industry technology development.

“Edith’s deep expertise and leadership in innovative IP make her a valuable addition to i4F’s management team,” said CEO, John Rietveldt. “Her structured approach to R&D will help us anticipate further strategic growth areas within the flooring industry and beyond as well as further strengthen i4F’s position as a technology leader. Her visionary insights and ability to translate innovation into commercial success will ensure our technologies continue to create value for licensees, retailers, and end-users worldwide.”

After more than thirteen years at Tessenderlo Group, Hermans most recently held the role of VP Innovation, IP & Regulatory Affairs, overseeing innovation partnerships, IP negotiations and regulatory affairs. Between 2012 and 2021, she held several senior leadership roles, including VP innovation & IP and group IP director, where she built and transformed the global R&D and IP organization. Earlier in her career, she spent five years at DSM Dyneema as lead of intellectual asset management and two years driving marketing and sales excellence throughout DSM. Hermans began her career within DSM as a patent attorney, gaining extensive experience in portfolio management and litigation strategies.

A European and Dutch patent attorney, Hermans holds a PhD in chemistry from KU Leuven and a master’s degree with magna cum laude distinction. She has also completed multiple programs on executive leadership and IP licensing.

“I am excited about joining i4F and contributing to its ambition to propel the flooring industry into the future with ingenious technologies from the floor upwards as well as to manage technologies and IP from industries beyond flooring,” Hermans said. “Creating business from technology and IP is close to my heart. That’s what made me decide to jump into this new adventure. I am looking forward to the journey ahead, connecting with our industrial partners and licensees to unleash a valuable future, together.”

Previous article
Own your zip code: Celebrity marketing for retailers
Next article
Tuesday Tips: Mastering the exit

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Florim USA earns B Corp certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA announced it has officially achieved B Corp Certification, a global standard for companies that balance profit with purpose. “Under the strong leadership...
Read more
News

Peachey Hardwood Flooring welcomes Michael Martin

FCNews Staff - 0
Reedsville, Pa.—Peachey Hardwood Flooring (PHF), a leading producer of handcrafted hardwood flooring, announced the appointment of Michael Martin as vice president of sales and...
Read more
News

MSI earns four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI received four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards. The honors—in leadership, innovation, employee wellbeing and appreciation—reflect the company’s commitment to a people-first culture...
Read more
News

WFCA hits the road with the “Step Up Tour”

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is taking its mission on the road. Launching at The International Surface Event (tise) in January 2026, the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Mastering the exit

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzp-DTx3edc Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Column

Own your zip code: Celebrity marketing for retailers

FCNews Columnist - 0
Imagine your name being the first that comes to mind whenever someone in your area thinks about new flooring. Not because you dumped thousands...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X