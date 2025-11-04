i4F appoints Edith Hermans as chief technology officer

Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced the appointment of Edith Hermans as its chief technology officer (CTO). Hermans also becomes a member of i4F’s management team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and technology leadership.

Hermans has over twenty five years of international experience in R&D leadership as well as innovation and IP management across multiple industries, including chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and bio-valorisation. As CTO, she oversees i4F’s global technology and R&D strategy, drives research excellence, contributes to the strengthening of i4F’s innovations portfolio and accelerates cross-industry technology development.

“Edith’s deep expertise and leadership in innovative IP make her a valuable addition to i4F’s management team,” said CEO, John Rietveldt. “Her structured approach to R&D will help us anticipate further strategic growth areas within the flooring industry and beyond as well as further strengthen i4F’s position as a technology leader. Her visionary insights and ability to translate innovation into commercial success will ensure our technologies continue to create value for licensees, retailers, and end-users worldwide.”

After more than thirteen years at Tessenderlo Group, Hermans most recently held the role of VP Innovation, IP & Regulatory Affairs, overseeing innovation partnerships, IP negotiations and regulatory affairs. Between 2012 and 2021, she held several senior leadership roles, including VP innovation & IP and group IP director, where she built and transformed the global R&D and IP organization. Earlier in her career, she spent five years at DSM Dyneema as lead of intellectual asset management and two years driving marketing and sales excellence throughout DSM. Hermans began her career within DSM as a patent attorney, gaining extensive experience in portfolio management and litigation strategies.

A European and Dutch patent attorney, Hermans holds a PhD in chemistry from KU Leuven and a master’s degree with magna cum laude distinction. She has also completed multiple programs on executive leadership and IP licensing.

“I am excited about joining i4F and contributing to its ambition to propel the flooring industry into the future with ingenious technologies from the floor upwards as well as to manage technologies and IP from industries beyond flooring,” Hermans said. “Creating business from technology and IP is close to my heart. That’s what made me decide to jump into this new adventure. I am looking forward to the journey ahead, connecting with our industrial partners and licensees to unleash a valuable future, together.”