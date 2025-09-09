How scalable systems can streamline operations

Before cloud-based apps and real-time syncing, Brian Burke ran his flooring business from a van. With a laptop, printer, internet connection and folding chair, he transformed his vehicle into a mobile office. He often completed up to 12 measures a day, while others on his team managed only two due to the fact they had to return to the office to re-enter everything by hand.

That hustle-first approach worked for a while, but as the business grew so did the need for scalable systems that could onboard and empower new hires quickly. Today, Burke’s team runs on MeasureSquare Mobile and MeasureSquare CRM—two systems that have transformed the way they estimate, quote and close jobs.

“The most expensive part of my business is hiring and training salespeople who can estimate and quote accurately on the spot,” Burke stated. “Measure Square gives us a system that works, even for newer team members.”

Lead capture and scheduling. The sales process begins the moment a customer reaches out. Burke’s team enters every lead into MeasureSquare CRM, logging contact information and project notes. That data instantly syncs to MeasureSquare Mobile, so the assigned rep is prepared before stepping onto the jobsite. Burke’s team structure emphasizes a “zone of ownership” model. Instead of trying to find all-in-one flooring experts, each employee is trained to specialize in just one part of the workflow, whether that’s scheduling, quoting or measuring. “You load the job in MeasureSquare CRM, the measurer picks it up and syncs it back— that’s it,” Burke explained. “I want everyone to be the hero of the area they work in.”

In-home measuring with Mobile and RoomScanner. Reps use MeasureSquare Mobile onsite to measure each room and assign specific products like carpet, tile or vinyl. The app walks them through each step, improving accuracy and shortening the training curve. For many jobs, Burke’s team also uses RoomScanner, which allows them to scan a space in minutes using their iPhone and sync it directly to the mobile app. This is especially helpful when training new reps or trying to focus on customer engagement during the visit. “When you’re scanning, you can actually talk to the customer instead of staring at your device,” he noted. “That’s when the real selling happens.” Burke is even moving toward a model where one person handles all scanning while others quote from the office. This, he said, reduces time, vehicle use and onboarding complexity.

Automating lead entry. To prevent leads from slipping through the cracks, Burke’s team uses Zapier to automate lead entry. When a form is filled out on their website, Zapier detects it and creates a new deal in MeasureSquare CRM, populating all the necessary fields. It also triggers internal alerts and updates their project tracking systems to keep the team responsive and organized. Once the rep syncs the project back to MeasureSquare CRM, they can generate a quote with diagrams, product selections, pricing and even QR codes. These codes allow the warehouse team to print product labels on demand without re-keying the data.

Steven Wang is CEO of Measure Square Corp., a takeoff estimating and flooring job CRM software company founded in 2002. He may be reached at steven@measuresquare.com.