Mohawk grows digital marketing partnerships

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMohawk grows digital marketing partnerships

mohawk edgeCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk is boosting its digital marketing offerings by teaming up with Cyncly as an additional provider for Edge Omnify websites. Mohawk is also expanding its Edge Local Advertising suite by adding both Broadlume and Cyncly as new partners. This strategic enhancement aims to maximize digital performance for Mohawk’s retail partners, complementing existing collaborations with Broadlume and Roomvo.

“Mohawk is dedicated to empowering our Edge retail partners with more choices and helping them align their website and advertising strategies for greater effectiveness,” said Todd Skidmore, Mohawk’s senior director of e-commerce. “By expanding our partnerships, we are providing access to top-tier solutions along with the additional support required to excel in the digital marketplace.”

Broadlume, Cyncly and Roomvo will have a substantial presence at Edge Summit 2025, where they will each have booths for networking and host sessions as part of the “Driving Digital” educational track.

“Edge Summit is a fantastic opportunity for our retailers to gain insights from these industry-leading technology providers,” Skidmore noted. “Mohawk is excited to have all three companies lead education sessions that will help set our retailers up for success in 2025.”

To register for Edge Summit 2025 and to learn more about Mohawk’s digital marketing programs, visit MohawkToday.com.

