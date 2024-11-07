Mohawk Edge Summit recognizes women in flooring

Mohawk Edge Summit recognizes women in flooring

Calhoun, Ga.—Women are leaving their marks across the flooring industry—not only at Mohawk but also at retail stores throughout the country. To celebrate these impactful women at Edge Summit 2025, Mohawk announced its collaboration with Women in the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI), a non-profit dedicated to attracting, educating and empowering women in flooring.

“At Mohawk, we believe it is essential to uplift women in the industry by offering opportunities for connection, networking and learning,” said Laura Bartley, vice president of events and communications at Mohawk and a WIFI board member. “Our partnership with WIFI at Edge Summit 2025 aims to inspire women to reach their full potential, providing exciting opportunities built with their success in mind.”

WIFI panel

Join a power-packed panel discussion on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. for women in the industry to share their experiences and discuss strategies for professional growth and success.

Celebratory toast

WIFI is hosting a celebratory toast and happy hour on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the showroom. Guests can connect with fellow attendees, catch up with colleagues and celebrate the women who are impacting and disrupting the flooring industry.

WIFI booth

Attendees are encouraged to visit the WIFI booth and attend the education panel to learn more about the organization’s initiatives, meet team members and discover how they are paving the way for women in the industry.

“We are thrilled to be part of Mohawk’s Edge Summit and to be able to engage with attendees,” said Andrea Blackbourn, executive director of the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) and WIFI. “This event is a great platform to showcase the talent and expertise of women in the industry and to provide them with resources and support to help them achieve their goals.

Register now at mohawktoday.com/edgesummit.

