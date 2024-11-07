J+J Flooring’s Helping Hands initiative spreads across 19 cities

Dalton—This holiday season sparks J+J Flooring’s 8th annual Helping Hands initiative. Each November and December, designers and flooring professionals come together for a fun, festive competition where they create themed Christmas trees based on kid-appropriate ideas.

Designers are encouraged to incorporate toys and games into the decorations, where these holiday symbols then get donated to regional children’s hospitals and other organizations for children and their families to enjoy. Last year, over 1,150 Christmas trees were decorated and donated during the campaign.

“We’re so grateful to see how much this program has grown,” said Kim Bobo, director of marketing at J+J Flooring. “We started with just one hospital, and now we’re in 19 cities across the country. The incredible response to Helping Hands and the generosity of our design partners have made it possible to spread even more joy every year.”

This year, teams from J+J Flooring and participating firms will bring its holiday magic to Austin, Texas; Seattle, Wash.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Providence, R.I.; Portland, Ore.; Birmingham, Ala.; Atlanta, Ga.; Dallas, Texas; Ft. Worth, Texas; Chicago, Ill.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Nashville, Tenn.; Houston, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; and even Honolulu.

According to the company, Helping Hands isn’t just about decking the halls—it’s about creating a moment of joy and connection for kids and their families during a difficult time. At the end of the competition, the winning teams in each city will join J+J Flooring reps to personally deliver the trees. Kids and their families will get to walk through pop-up holiday forests, pick their favorite tree and even take it back to decorate their own rooms.

“We can’t imagine what it’s like for kids who have to spend the holidays in the hospital,” Bobo said. “But this is a small, meaningful way for us to bring some magic to them during this season of giving.”

This heartwarming initiative is said to have quickly become a favorite holiday tradition within the architecture and design community. The company says it’s also one way it demonstrates its commitment to giving back through corporate social responsibility.