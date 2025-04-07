Embracing innovation, collaboration in flooring

In the late 19th century, a young girl from Dalton, Ga., unknowingly laid the groundwork for what would become a global flooring empire. At just 15, Catherine Evans Whitener was captivated by a hand-tufted bedspread she had seen and endeavored to recreate it. Her dedication led her to master the tufting technique, and by 1900 she sold her first bedspread for $2.50.

That modest endeavor sparked a thriving cottage industry in northwest Georgia with thousands joining the craft of hand-tufting bedspreads. Dalton soon earned the nickname, “Bedspread Capital of the World,” and as mechanization advanced after World War II, it transformed into the “Carpet Capital of the World,” producing over 90% of the world’s carpets today.

It’s unlikely that young Catherine imagined her handcrafted bedspread would ignite an industry projected to reach $45.47 billion in 2025 with projections to reach $62.42 billion by 2030. Her story is a powerful reminder that entrepreneurial spirit and innovation can revolutionize an entire sector.

But innovation isn’t a one-time event. For industries to remain relevant and strong, they must adapt, learn and lead forward. Today, the flooring industry stands at another pivotal moment—one that calls for unity and collaboration. We must work together to build a future not just for our businesses, but for the next generation of flooring professionals.

This industry has always been full of generous hearts. Organizations like the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) have long supported industry members during personal and financial crises. We’ve donated millions to charitable causes—St. Jude’s, Susan G. Komen, Tunnel to Towers and countless local schools, hospitals and sports teams.

Now, it’s time to channel that same spirit of giving into securing the future of our workforce. Supporting the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) is one of the most important investments we can make. Our mission is to elevate the skilled trades, create clear pathways into the industry and ensure flooring remains a viable and respected career option.

Over the past four years, FCEF has worked tirelessly to raise awareness, offer scholarships and develop basic floor covering installation programs for colleges and high schools. These programs now operate in 26 schools across 16 states and 2 countries—and we’re just getting started.

But we can’t do it alone. Shockingly, many people in our own industry still don’t know we exist. That’s why we need your help—your voice, your support and, yes, your donations. Whether you’re a dealer, installer, supplier or manufacturer, your involvement is essential. Together, we can raise the demand for quality installation and attract top talent.

Imagine what’s possible if we come together and carry forward the same entrepreneurial spark Catherine Evans Whitener ignited over a century ago. By uniting behind the FCEF, we preserve a craft, protect our future and open doors for a new generation of flooring professionals.

Now is the time. Let’s come together.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.