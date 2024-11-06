Mohawk Industries announces leadership changes

Calhoun, Ga.—As Mohawk Industries’ president and chief operating officer Chris Wellborn prepares for his planned retirement next February, the company has announced plans to promote Paul De Cock, current president of Flooring North America, into Wellborn’s role. Ken Walma will join Mohawk this month to focus on gaining a comprehensive knowledge of the business and its customers before transitioning into the Flooring North America leadership position on February 1.

“A strong organization requires effective succession planning that blends institutional knowledge, industry insights and fresh perspectives,” said Jeff Lorberbaum, Mohawk’s chairman and CEO. “Our current leadership changes reflect this philosophy and provide continuity while adding new ideas to benefit our business. Chris has helped Mohawk expand into new regions and product categories over the past two decades, and he’s developed an excellent team.”

Wellborn joined Mohawk in 2002 through the Dal-Tile acquisition, and he led the Company’s Global Ceramic Segment in addition to his enterprise-wide operational leadership role. Through acquisitions and internal investments, Wellborn championed the global expansion of Mohawk’s ceramic business, which is now the largest in the world, with production on three continents and sales in around 140 countries. After his retirement, Wellborn will continue to serve on Mohawk’s Board of Directors as Vice Chair and will provide assistance during this leadership transition.

“I chose Paul De Cock to succeed Chris as president and chief operating officer due to his thirty years of successful industry leadership in North America and Europe, including running plants, managing broad product portfolios, green fielding operations and integrating bolt on and transformational acquisitions,” Lorberbaum said. “Paul has contributed to the growth of our business since 2005, when we acquired Unilin; and with his passion for talent and technology I am confident he will drive operational excellence and product innovation across our global business. Mohawk’s regional leaders know and respect Paul, and they will support him in this new role.”

De Cock has led Mohawk’s Flooring North America segment since 2018 and focused the business on creating value for customers, bringing differentiated products to market and creating operational efficiencies. Previously, he led the rapid growth and product expansion of the flooring division (laminate, LVT, sheet vinyl, wood) of Mohawk’s Flooring Rest of the World segment and began his career with Mohawk shaping Unilin North America, which has transformed into the market’s largest and most innovative laminate flooring business.

“I have been honored to lead the Flooring North America team, and I am excited about the future of Mohawk,” De Cock said. “We have been focused on delivering an unprecedented array of new products to market and to finding new ways to help our retail partners improve their sales and margins. I look forward to seeing many of our customers at our upcoming Edge Summit and Roadshows and to introducing everyone to Ken Walma, who will be leading the business as I take on my new duties. Ken’s collaborative leadership style will enhance Flooring North America’s strong executive leadership team, and he will bring creative ideas to inspire and energize our organization.”

Walma will join Mohawk on November 11, and De Cock, Wellborn and Lorberbaum will help him quickly gain insights into the business’ operations, products, channels and customers. Though Walma is new to the flooring industry, he has deep experience with customer-facing businesses. He is an accomplished leader who has successfully led multiple manufacturing organizations and built strong relationships with retailers. He mostly recently served as group president of the Air Movement & Heat Group at Madison Air, an HVAC and refrigeration manufacturer, and as chief executive officer of Big Ass Fans, a portfolio company of Madison Air. Prior to joining Madison Air, he worked as vice president and general manager at Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), a lighting and electronics manufacturer, and in various leadership roles at Eaton Corporation and Lutron Electronics.

“I have appreciated the fashion and performance of Mohawk products for years, so I am eager to gain knowledge about our manufacturing and distribution processes and to better understand the needs and expectations of our customers,” Walma said. “I am impressed with the strong relationships Mohawk has established with customers through its great sales teams and national logistics systems. I am enthusiastic about providing more outstanding products, merchandising and marketing tools to drive business to our customers and build on our shared success.”