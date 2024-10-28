Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

By FCNews Staff
(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and small, to explain what they’re looking forward to most.)

Reason to attend: Networking/product/marketing

Tom HeffnerTom Heffner
About All Floors
Douglassville, Pa.

I enjoy the show for many reasons, but perhaps the most valuable is time spent with other retailers discussing our businesses. The Edge Summit is a great time to gather with industry peers and discuss our businesses. I always seem to come away with a few good ideas that we implement in our business to make us more profitable. I also enjoy the opportunity to see the new introductions before Surfaces or the spring road shows. The convention puts us at the front of the line for their new displays and updates. It’s also a great time to consider which new products we will stock and promote within our stores.

Omnify and Omnify+

Mohawk assists our company in many ways through the Edge program. The best benefit is the Omnify program, which assists the retailer with online campaigns and drives traffic to the retailer through online leads. We also take advantage of their co-op program to drive down the cost of that advertising.

They also back up those campaigns with promotions at different times of the year to offer retail customers incentives through advertising and promotional pricing.

