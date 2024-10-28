Flooring industry cleans up after deadly hurricanes

The one-two punch of hurricanes Helene and Milton, which left a trail of destruction from southwest Florida to western North Carolina, caused considerable damage and disruption to businesses—and, in at least one case, completely destroyed a floor covering business.

At press time, a reported 268 people died from the two hurricanes. Loss estimates were still being calculated but were expected to top $50 billion for each storm, according to insurance adjusters. What’s worse, government and private experts said that most of the damage—95% or more in Helene’s case— was not insured, putting victims in a much deeper financial hole.

The storms wreaked havoc on large, multi-store flooring retailers as well as mom-and-pop shops. Stories of harrowing escapes and of flooring employees losing homes, vehicles and other personal belongings abound.

“This storm has impacted us in ways we never could have anticipated,” said Grayson Deal, owner and president of Arbor Zen Hardwood Floors, located in hard-hit Black Mountain, N.C. “Although it’s been 25-plus days since the storm, our area still feels like a disaster zone. We’re confident that we’ll recover as a business, but the emotional and psychological toll on our community will be long-lasting.”

Although there was no reported loss of life among flooring people, there were some close calls. Perhaps none closer than what Travis Eberhart, general manager of Arbor Zen Hardwood Floors, went through. As told by Deal, Eberhart and his 7-year-old daughter narrowly escaped by climbing into their attic as floodwaters rose 7-8 feet inside their one-story home. “Thankfully, my family and employees are all safe, but some of our team members have suffered significant losses—homes, vehicles and belongings—due to the flash flooding,” Deal said.

Deal’s warehouse flooded, resulting in the loss of many tools, inventory and an electric forklift. Fortunately, his office and showroom sustained only minimal damage and is back in operation.

The same cannot be said for Carpet City, which was celebrating 25 years in Swannanoa, N.C., this year. Raging floodwaters from the Swannanoa River destroyed the retail business. “Their building and business are completely gone,” Deal, whose business is a few miles away, told FCNews.

Carpet City, a retail member of American Home Services Group (AHSG), was founded in 1999 by owners Don and Linda Robinson. They are said to be OK. “We started out providing only carpet and vinyl to now offering over 5,000 samples from Italian tile to Brazilian cherry hardwood,” the couple had previously written on their website’s homepage. “We stay true to our belief that ‘mi casa es su casa.’”

Elsewhere in western North Carolina, Blue Ridge Custom Floors in Asheville was out of commission for about one week due to loss of power but was back up and running as of Oct. 15, according to Arne Nielsen, COO. His store did not experience any flooding due to the hurricanes. “So much depends on how close you were to the river,” he said. In the aftermath of the storm, phones have been ringing nearly non-stop since power was restored, Nielsen said, anticipating a spike in business activity.

Jennings Building Supply, an AHSG member, had no issues with its Brevard, N.C., store; however, its Fletcher, N.C., store took on 4 feet of water. Owner Susan Jennings, who was also dealing with damage to her home property, was not sure when they would be able to clean up and reopen. “We have offered assistance, but it will most likely be later when they are re-outfitting their store,” said Tony Wright, president of AHSG.

Florida, of course, received direct hits from both the Helene and Milton hurricanes, with the Tampa Bay region particularly impacted. Tampa-based Bob’s Carpet & Flooring, with 17 locations, sustained damage to roughly half of its stores, according to Ashlie Butler, president.

In a message to customers after the first hurricane, Butler wrote, “To our Bob’s family and anyone impacted by Hurricane Helene, we’ve heard the stories and witnessed the devastation ourselves. Our thoughts are with you all! We live here in this community with you, and we love it just as much, even when nature takes its toll. Let’s lean on each other as we work to get back to normal—and we will—but it won’t be overnight. Whether you’re an employee, a client, a friend or a neighbor, our hearts are with you.”

Then Milton hit, resulting in extensive damage to Bob’s stores, from ripping off rooftops to water damage in showrooms. “Everything is standing but it is a mess,” Butler said. “I was flooded in for days. Stores lost lights, there was lots of debris, roof damage. Due to power outages, some of our stores are temporarily closed.”

Further south, Fort Myers-based Taylor Carpet One Floor & Home, which dealt with Hurricane Ian two years ago, “did OK this time,” said John Taylor, owner. “The water came close to our house—too close—but we stayed dry. We did not lose power at our house but lost it at our Naples and Bonita locations. Our biggest issues in our area were tornadoes and the storm surge that caused flooding.”

Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus ColorTile in Venice averted any major damage, but its executives were crestfallen at the damage around them. “Just a lot of devastation,” said Missy Montgomery, co-owner. “All the barrier islands and all the coastlines are in ruins. Roads do not even go through anymore, so it’s a big mess.”

CCA Global Partners reported no significant damage to its stores due to the hurricanes—“mostly cosmetic and repairable,” said Terri Daniels, vice president, PR, social media & communications. “The biggest concern is the employees. My understanding is that a few employees did lose their homes.”

Some flooring distributors faced disruptions as well, including William M. Bird, which saw its western North Carolina territory impacted along with certain territories in Florida. “Devastating winds and flooding have affected many of our customers from Florida up through Tennessee and North Carolina,” said Gene Corvino, Bird president.

That Arbor Zen Hardwood Floors’ business came through relatively unscathed while a store just up the road was demolished put things into perspective for Deal. “These events have reminded us all of the importance of resilience,” he noted. “Whether it’s dealing with natural disasters or challenges in the market, this industry has always been built on strong relationships and mutual support. Now more than ever, we need to lean on one another and offer help where we can.”