NFA: Members reap benefits of record turnout

By Ken Ryan
NFALas Vegas—The National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) vendor showcase has followed a familiar script over the years: Exhibitor turnout grows, and NFA members bring more staff to cover their bases.

This year’s show featured a record 50 vendors, a testament to the strength of NFA, according to Ian Newton, NFA president and general manager of Flooring 101, Oxnard, Calif. “I took a sweep of the floor and the consensus among the vendors was that this was the best show they have every attended,” he told FCNews. “The mood was upbeat.”

Nearly one-quarter of the vendors were newcomers who got the rare opportunity to pitch some of the most influential flooring retailers in the country with their latest/greatest.

Eternity Flooring, for example, is a first-time vendor that showcased Voila, a waterproof laminate made in France that offers an AC6 rating, 5G locking system and ultra matte finish. “It’s super exciting to be here and be able to offer something completely different,” said Isaac Lee, corporate sales, marketing and product development manager. “I’ve always been eyeing this NFA meeting. Two of my customers are NFA members. Every year we have to be here.”

Northstar Flooring is another new NFA vendor that welcomed the quality time. “We’ve had a great reception here,” said Skip Mason, general manager. “I ask NFA retailers: ‘What’s the secret sauce to doing more business with you.’ They say it’s many things—differentiated product, quality, dependability.’ We’re going to deliver on all that.”

The “secret sauce” for Northstar is a thicker SPC, Tri-Core, which boasts a proprietary UV-cured wear layer, DiamondGuard, which provides protection from scratches/dents with an anti-microbial HealthGuard finish that prevents bacterial growth. It also comes with a Unilin locking system and attached pad/QuietStep cushion. Another point of differentiation: Northstar promises a 96% fulfilment rate within 48 hours from its Harrisburg, Pa., warehouse.

As much as new vendors benefit by this show, NFA dealers also see value as they seek out “diamonds in the rough.” For Sam O’Krent, president of O’Krent Floors in San Antonio, one recent find is Flooring OS, which goes by the tagline: “Modern Software for Smarter Flooring Operations.”

Justin Wirpel, principal, is positioning Flooring OS as a cloud-based alternative to others on the market. “I asked every large flooring retailer what they needed but didn’t have,” he said. “They told me, and I said, ‘OK, I will build it,’ and that’s what we’ve done.”

It’s stories like Flooring OS that resonate with NFA dealers. “At this show we meet people we wouldn’t normally meet—so it’s a good opportunity for us,” said Penny Carnino, COO of Grigsby’s Carpet Tile & Hardwood, Tulsa, Okla.

A few years ago, SLCC Flooring was one of those newbies looking for attention. But thanks in no small part to Jimmy Poulos of Flooring 101, SLCC is now a prime-time player with the group. Poulos, who has provided testimonials on behalf of SLCC to fellow NFA dealers, singled out SLCC president Jan Luan for her honesty, integrity and ability to produce quality product with no callbacks.

