Panariagroup USA unveils Playlist collection

Lexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA has introduced Playlist by Panaria Ceramica, a vibrant collection that is designed to transform any space into a dynamic canvas of expression. Inspired by the rhythm of modern life and eclectic energy of geometric patterns, Playlist is meant for customers to explore endless design possibilities.

With 3 x 12 and 8 x 8 formats, 12 color options and modern geometric decors in both neutral and color mix options, Panariagroup says Playlist provides the options customers need to bring their visions to life.

“With Playlist, we created a collection that truly embodies the vibrancy and movement of modern design,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management. “Later this fall we will introduce Playlist+ (Playlist Plus)—a coordinating collection that will provide a pressed 12 x 24 and classic 36-piece mosaic allowing optimal flexibility to create a space with movement, color and personality.”

Both collections offer a resounding canvas for creating expansive visual impact, for both residential and commercial spaces.