Portobello America launches new product at Cersaie 2024

By FCNews Staff
Portobello AmericaBologna, Italy—Portobello America, the U.S. arm of Portobello Grupo, is exhibiting at Cersaie 2024, the world’s largest surface coverings exhibition, held here September 23-27. According to the company, this marks a significant step in the group’s global expansion, with Portobello America at the forefront of international growth, bringing innovative design perspectives from its new industrial facility in Baxter, Tenn., to the global stage.

At Cersaie, Portobello is also launching Bossa On The Road, its first-ever global collection, marking a major milestone for the brand. Following its preview at Cersaie, the collection will debut at Portobello America’s Showroom in Baxter, Tenn., where it will capture the essence of the American life-style with a global flair. The collection will be available in more than 60 countries, and in Portobello Shops across Brazil starting in October. The Bossa On The Road campaign is billed as a symbol of Portobello’s expansion into new markets, combining the brand’s Brazilian roots with international influences, from Italy to the United States.

Portobello’s Global Collections reflect the brand’s evolving design language, rooted in Brazilian architecture, enhanced by European and international design references. As part of this launch, Portobello’s teams in Brazil and around the world have collaborated in an open innovation process, integrating partners and customers from various regions.

“Our U.S. operations have opened new doors for creativity,” said Chris Ferreira, chief creative officer of Portobello Grupo. “Bossa On The Road represents how our brand is evolving into a truly global entity, bringing together American practicality with our signature bossa. This journey brings the coziness of Tennessee farmhouses together with the energy of cosmopolitan cities—a perfect match for our innovative, yet comfortable style.”

AHF Products appoints Brent Emore as CFO

