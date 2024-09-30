The FCNews Annual Flooring Product Guide 2024 includes more than 100 distinctive products—offerings that are designed and engineered to stand apart in a competitive marketplace and help specialty floor covering retailers make more money.

This year’s guide features more than two dozen suppliers who are showcasing their very best—be it waterproof WPC, high-performing laminate or ultra-soft and durable carpet with anti-stain properties. The list of suppliers runs the gamut from the industry’s largest manufacturers to suppliers with much smaller footprints who are looking to carve out a niche in the market.

In this year’s Flooring Product Guide 2024, newcomers include Onn Surfaces, which is introducing readers to its Pulse collection of engineered wood flooring as well as the Guard collection of laminate flooring.

US Mills is touting its domestically made, PVC-free products. The lineup includes EcoDense, which is made from 90%-plus renewable content that is designed to balance strength and flexibility with a high-density waterproof, PVC-free core.

Naturally, the Flooring Product Guide 2024 is well represented by the big brands. Mohawk is trumpeting the enhanced features in RevWood, including WetProtect and Signature Technology, an innovation that strives to capture the look of natural hardwood. Signature Technology features 75 layers of textured detail with over 1,000 colors per square inch.

Among Shaw Floors’ highlighted products is Fresh Take from the Floorté Pro line. Fresh Take is one of the company’s highest performing resilient floors and comes with Armourbead, Shaw Floors’ most advanced wear layer.

For Engineered Floors, it’s all about PureColor. Among EF’s newest offerings in its PureColor HD series is Lucky Penny I/II/III. The PureColor HD series boasts added depth, dimension and durability.

While there is no shortage of wood look-alikes in this guide, there are also the real deals. That would include Johnson Hardwood’s Olympus series engineered wood flooring. At an impressive 117/8 inches wide and 1/2-inch thick, each plank is crafted for durability.

Staying with the real wood theme, Mercier unveiled a robust new collection showcasing the European charm of white oak. Stellar is an engineered hardwood featuring 7½-inch-wide boards and lengths up to 79 inches. Meanwhile, Mirage Hardwood Floors unveiled its Muse collection, which salutes amazing women throughout history whose contributions continue to influence today’s world.

It’s not only about the floors. Maxxon, a leader in subfloor prep and finishing, unveils several new offerings. Isolate is designed to protect flooring systems by blocking the migration of moisture, destructive abatement chemicals and other absorbed contaminants. The product is rolled directly onto properly prepared concrete, existing cutback adhesives or well-bonded VAT, VCT and ceramic tiles.

FCNews’ Annual Flooring Product Guide 2024 promotes the latest and greatest offerings from industry players representing all categories. Each manufacturer that chose to participate in this special issue had the opportunity to submit a photo and description of four recently introduced products or top sellers. The goal here is that they not only stay on your radar when offering options to the consumer, but that they also earn placement on your showroom floor.