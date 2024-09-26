AHF Products appoints Brent Emore as CFO

Mountville, Pa.—Brent Emore has been appointed by AHF Products as its newest chief financial officer. In this role, Emore will provide financial leadership for the business and will report directly to AHF Products president and CEO Brian Carson.

“Emore not only demonstrates the core technical capabilities of an accounting and finance executive, but he is a seasoned veteran of the flooring world, coming to us from Mohawk Industries where he spent the last 15 years in various leadership roles—including CFO of its North American flooring segment,” Carson said. “He has a proven record of building strong finance organizations that help support growing brands and we are excited to leverage his wealth of knowledge as we continue to position AHF for long term success.”

During his first decade at Mohawk, Emore is said to have helped drive both dynamic top and bottom line growth strategies through multiple acquisitions, product line expansions and key productivity initiatives in Mohawk’s $4B Flooring NA Segment. While in the Segment, he spent considerable time as CFO for the residential business as part of the key leadership team from 2011 to 2018—while the team experienced incredible growth.

According to the company, he helped to transform the finance organization from a low-value, back-office reporting function to one that dove deep into the business and acted as a strategic partner to drive performance improvement and growth. In conjunction with this role, he also doubled up as the general manager of the pad, cushion and accessories business.

“Emore’s key strengths and his career history make him strong in the areas of FP&A as well as balance sheet accounting and controls, providing him a very solid foundation to assist AHF with what we see as still a growth opportunity and evolution area for the Finance function,” Carson said. “We are very enthusiastic to have him join the leadership team and are equally excited about the depth and breadth of financial acumen and background he brings to our company.”