Anderson Tuftex launches Design Trade Program

Dalton—Anderson Tuftex, American manufacturer of sustainable hardwood and high-end carpet materials, announced its new Design Trade Program for the residential interior design community. The program aims to meet the growing needs of interior designers in the U.S. as they continue to drive the residential design industry forward. Recent data shows that the average designer has 40x the buying power of a single consumer.

“At Anderson Tuftex, we understand that designers are key players in our industry as they are responsible for creating beautiful, comfortable and sustainable homes,” said Bailey Walton, Anderson Tuftex vice president. “Our new Design Trade Program helps us support the residential design community and cultivate deeper relationships with our existing and new customers. We’re excited to continue expanding our network with these important connections.”

The program represents a major investment in the residential design segment. Designers who enroll and specify Anderson Tuftex products will be eligible for cash rewards and access to exclusive trade events. These include new product launch parties, networking events, continuing education and trade show experiences.

Interior designers remain essential to the future of the Anderson Tuftex brand because they guide consumer design decisions. A recent Shaw survey found that nearly half of consumers who purchased flooring in the last year worked with a professional. Some hired an architect, while others chose an interior designer or contractor.

The Design Trade Program is open to interior designers and architects. Members will receive a financial reward on qualifying sales and free curated samples and resources for their materials library. An Anderson Tuftex team member will also be available to provide support with product recommendations, inventory, ordering and technical questions.