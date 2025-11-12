Anderson Tuftex launches Design Trade Program

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetAnderson Tuftex launches Design Trade Program

Dalton—Anderson Tuftex, American manufacturer of sustainable hardwood and high-end carpet materials, announced its new Design Trade Program for the residential interior design community. The program aims to meet the growing needs of interior designers in the U.S. as they continue to drive the residential design industry forward. Recent data shows that the average designer has 40x the buying power of a single consumer.

“At Anderson Tuftex, we understand that designers are key players in our industry as they are responsible for creating beautiful, comfortable and sustainable homes,” said Bailey Walton, Anderson Tuftex vice president. “Our new Design Trade Program helps us support the residential design community and cultivate deeper relationships with our existing and new customers. We’re excited to continue expanding our network with these important connections.”

The program represents a major investment in the residential design segment. Designers who enroll and specify Anderson Tuftex products will be eligible for cash rewards and access to exclusive trade events. These include new product launch parties, networking events, continuing education and trade show experiences.

Interior designers remain essential to the future of the Anderson Tuftex brand because they guide consumer design decisions. A recent Shaw survey found that nearly half of consumers who purchased flooring in the last year worked with a professional. Some hired an architect, while others chose an interior designer or contractor.

The Design Trade Program is open to interior designers and architects. Members will receive a financial reward on qualifying sales and free curated samples and resources for their materials library. An Anderson Tuftex team member will also be available to provide support with product recommendations, inventory, ordering and technical questions.

Previous article
Building a better, greener bond: sustainability and the future of glue
Next article
Shaw’s EcoWorx Resilient receives HPDC award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Tarkett enhances customer service strategy

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has enhanced its customer service strategy with the launch of a new customer app and the reintroduction of its Ready-to-Ship program. “We understand...
Read more
Commercial

AHSG announces 2026 Summit in San Antonio

FCNews Staff - 0
San Antonio, Texas—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced the 2026 Member Summit with the theme “Beyond the Surface.” The event will...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring launches Infusion, first rigid core collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Infusion collection, its first full line of rigid core LVT. The expansion strengthens...
Read more
News

Shaw’s EcoWorx Resilient receives HPDC award

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that its EcoWorx Resilient flooring has garnered yet another award—this time it is one of four recipients of the 2025 Material...
Read more
Featured Post

Building a better, greener bond: sustainability and the future of glue

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
For decades, flooring adhesives were something of an afterthought—chosen for function rather than formulation. But today, in an era defined by health consciousness, green...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Responsibility should stay with the RSA

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOrN1gkOpC0 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X