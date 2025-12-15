Torlys named as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for fourth consecutive year

By FCNews Staff
Toronto—Torlys has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute Canada, according to the company.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for a fourth time is truly gratifying,” said Peter Barretto, president and CEO of Torlys. “Earning a 95% positive response from our TeamMates is an exceptional achievement and reflects their dedication.”

The global flooring company reported that 95% of employees said Torlys was a great place to work. That score exceeded the 2025 Best Canadian Workplaces benchmark by three points for organizations with 100 to 999 employees.

“Torlys’ certification reflects what employees experience every day: strong trust brought to life by leadership that listens, acts and leads with integrity,” said Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place To Work Canada.

Employee feedback highlighted the company’s focus on engagement, collaboration and professional growth. Torlys also reported a 97% participation rate in the survey.

Team members cited strong fairness ratings across the organization. All respondents said employees were treated fairly regardless of gender. Nearly all said the same regardless of sexual orientation and race. Each result exceeded the national benchmark for comparable organizations.

Great Place To Work evaluates workplace culture, employee experience and leadership practices tied to performance and retention. Torlys results reflected high levels of trust and employee confidence.

Torlys has specialized in innovative flooring solutions for more than 36 years. The company serves residential, commercial and hospitality markets through a global manufacturing network.

