Shaw Floors expands Pet Perfect into hard surface

Dalton—Shaw Floors has expanded its Pet Perfect collection into hard surface with the launch of Pet Perfect Luxury Vinyl and Pet Perfect Laminate.

The expansion extends the brand’s pet-focused performance story beyond carpet and into waterproof, scratch-resistant hard surface options designed for real-life use.

“Pet Perfect is our fastest-growing collection because it solves real challenges for pet owners,” said Terri Harrington, vice president of Shaw Floors. “By expanding into hard surface, we can deliver the same confidence and durability throughout more areas of the home.”

Pet Perfect luxury vinyl

Shaw Floors introduced Pet Perfect luxury vinyl with the style Briard. The product features PawDefense Technology, a coating engineered to deliver 50% more scratch resistance than traditional luxury vinyl.

Shaw manufactures Briard at its Plant RP facility in Ringgold, Ga. The product is waterproof, stain resistant and easy to clean.

Briard is available in 10 colors and features oak and maple visuals designed to help disguise pet hair while maintaining a natural wood look.

Pet Perfect laminate

The company also launched Pet Perfect laminate with the style Komondor. The laminate comes in eight colors and features embossed-in-register visuals paired with an ultra-matte finish.

Pet Perfect Laminate delivers enhanced scratch resistance and top-down waterproof protection. The construction is designed to withstand everyday pet accidents while preserving the appearance of real wood.

The Pet Perfect Promise and merchandising

Both Pet Perfect luxury vinyl and Pet Perfect laminate are backed by the Pet Perfect Promise. Under the warranty, Shaw Floors will replace the floor if a pet scratches it.

To support the launch, Shaw Floors introduced new merchandising displays designed to simplify the shopping experience. The displays clearly communicate Pet Perfect performance benefits and position the collection as a whole-home flooring solution.

“With Pet Perfect hard surface, we are helping retailers reflect how people live today,” Harrington said. “Pets are part of the family in nearly two-thirds of U.S. homes.”