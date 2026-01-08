Central Alabama Flooring exits buying group

By FCNews Staff
Central alabama flooringBirmingham, Ala.—Central Alabama Flooring announced it has concluded its membership with the Floors & More and Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet group, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

The move marks a new chapter for the company as it shifts toward a more CCA Global–aligned business model. Central Alabama Flooring operates three Carpet One locations, two Kiba Studios locations and one ProSource location.

Company leaders said the transition positions the business for growth across Alabama and neighboring states. Expansion plans include additional Carpet One and ProSource locations.

The company will remain locally owned and operated. The company will continue to serve customers from its existing locations with the same staff and installation teams.

Leadership said customers can expect the same focus on quality craftsmanship and reliable service.

