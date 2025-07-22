Ceramic tile: Personalization expands tile’s reach

The trendiest and most design-forward category in flooring, ceramic tile pulled no punches in 2025—aiming to claw back market share from its competitors with new eye-catching designs, tech-advanced textures and even bold, new colorways. From truly touchable tile to handmade looks and even a flare for the dramatic, this year’s new product introductions highlighted the looks homeowners are yearning for.

Following are four of the product trends that are leading the tile category.

Sensory Surfaces

What has been slowly growing in popularity and possibility, texturizing took the tile category by storm in 2025. It’s true that the world continues to become more and more “flat,” where we touch smooth glass most of the day and view 2D renderings of the world around us. So, from intricate 3D technologies to feather-like finishes to extruded designs and scored or slatted looks, tile manufacturers pulled out all the stops to make tile truly touchable. Sensory, in fact, is the name of the game in tile surfaces this year.

“We’re living in a time where we’re disconnected from nature, we’re indoors 90% of the time, we’re looking at devices, touching glass, we’re lacking that sensory, textural experience,” explained Royce Epstein, senior director of design insights, Mohawk Group. “So, we need that sensory experience today.”

Inky Elegance

Some say it’s about nostalgia, an urge to ease into simpler days or escape reality, while others say today’s consumer is ready to leave quiet behind and delve into dramatics. Either way, noir colorways were front and center this year—showcased in new collections for walls, floors, countertops, fireplaces and almost everywhere else. Black is back—and it’s not hiding in small format mosaics, but loud and proud as large-format options that boast elegant spaces.

“They want drama; there’s also nostalgia,” said Terri Marion, product manager, AHF Products. “Think about the old club rooms, the old cigar bars, your grandfather’s library. We are living in uncertain times with regards to culture and politics, and so people are looking to nest. They’re looking for comfort. Even digital brights—that trend’s also about escaping into a different world and being where you don’t have to deal with the reality of today, which can be difficult. So a lot of the color trends that we’re seeing are coming from that place of needing comfort and serenity.”

Artisan Appeal

It’s not a new trend—but it’s hotter than ever. Handcrafted looks are making a comeback and it’s easy to see why. Craftsmanship—in rough surfaces or imperfect shapes—allows consumer to curate character. Lean into customization and personalization to live with designs that feel authentic. Perhaps the only flooring material capable of truly emulating handcrafted looks, ceramic and porcelain tile manufacturers tapped that prowess to unveil designs with artisan appeal.

The greige is going, going …

While the gray and beige trend isn’t completely gone, broader design movements in interiors have begun to reflect a move away from minimalism toward warmer, more maximalist palettes post-pandemic. As such, bold colors are making a vibrant comeback in ceramic and porcelain tile design, as consumers and designers alike seek to infuse more personality into their spaces. From rich emerald greens and deep navy blues to saturated terracottas and sunny ochres, today’s tile palettes are stepping beyond neutrals to make personal, expressive statements. These hues aren’t just for accents either—many are being used in full installations on focal walls and even floors, creating immersive environments for those that live with them.

“Lots of color is happening in tile,” said Emily Holle, creative director at MSI. “We have a whole collection called the Exotica collection—all very exotic stone looks, aggregates, beautifully veined marbles—that has violet, blue shades, green shades.”