Retailers React: What have you done to retain good employees?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What have you done to retain good employees?
Here are their responses:
“As an effective leader, you need to know what makes each of your team members “tick” and use those things when motivating/mentoring them. Each person is unique and what motivates one person, surely may not motivate another. Listening to our employees and their needs beyond our front doors has been very valued by our team.”
—Eric Langan
Carpetland USA
Davenport, Iowa
“We’ve adapted as the economy and workforce have shifted and learned to stay flexible and open-minded. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to treating people well and building relationships. The family atmosphere has always been at the heart of who we are.”
—Susan Hadinger
The Hadinger Company of Naples
Naples, Fla.
“We put heavy emphasis on measuring and improving employee satisfaction. We do quarterly pulse surveys that mimic the Net Promotor Score by asking employees whether they would recommend Home Carpet One to someone else. We also restructured our bonus program to better align goals.”
—Joel Schreier
Home Carpet One
Chicago
“I provide health insurance in full for both employees and their families. I believe I don’t have as much turnover because I make sure to care for them as people and not just employees. One thing I have discovered about the newer generation of employees is they truly value time off more than many other things. “
—Janice Clifton
Abbey Carpet Unlimited
Napa, Calif.
“We implemented a keychain where every member of the staff can earn tags for going above and beyond. We highlight those who have received the tags and achieved the highest gross profit margin.”
—Deb DeGraaf
DeGraaf Interiors
Jenison, Mich.