Retailers React: What have you done to retain good employees?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What have you done to retain good employees?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What have you done to retain good employees?

Here are their responses:

“As an effective leader, you need to know what makes each of your team members “tick” and use those things when motivating/mentoring them. Each person is unique and what motivates one person, surely may not motivate another. Listening to our employees and their needs beyond our front doors has been very valued by our team.”

—Eric Langan

Carpetland USA

Davenport, Iowa

“We’ve adapted as the economy and workforce have shifted and learned to stay flexible and open-minded. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to treating people well and building relationships. The family atmosphere has always been at the heart of who we are.”

 

—Susan Hadinger

The Hadinger Company of Naples

Naples, Fla.

“We put heavy emphasis on measuring and improving employee satisfaction. We do quarterly pulse surveys that mimic the Net Promotor Score by asking employees whether they would recommend Home Carpet One to someone else. We also restructured our bonus program to better align goals.”

—Joel Schreier

Home Carpet One

Chicago

“I provide health insurance in full for both employees and their families. I believe I don’t have as much turnover because I make sure to care for them as people and not just employees. One thing I have discovered about the newer generation of employees is they truly value time off more than many other things. “

—Janice Clifton

Abbey Carpet Unlimited

Napa, Calif.

“We implemented a keychain where every member of the staff can earn tags for going above and beyond. We highlight those who have received the tags and achieved the highest gross profit margin.”

—Deb DeGraaf

DeGraaf Interiors

Jenison, Mich.

Previous article
Surfaces ’26: Suppliers double down on laminate in Vegas
Next article
NWFA names Matt Casey technical services officer

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NWFA names Matt Casey technical services officer

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced that Matt Casey has been appointed as the new technical services officer. In this role,...
Read more
Featured Post

Surfaces ’26: Suppliers double down on laminate in Vegas

Reginald Tucker - 0
(Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a series recapping the latest laminate introductions from Surfaces.) Laminate suppliers and importers alike continue to ride...
Read more
News

WFCA, Floorzap release 2026 State of the Industry Report

FCNews Staff - 0
Salt Lake City—Floorzap, in partnership with the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), released the 2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report, outlining how...
Read more
News

Capstone Key Services launches multifamily flooring company

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Two flooring industry veterans launched Capstone Key Services, a multifamily and commercial flooring company based in Orlando. The company will serve property owners,...
Read more
News

Obituary: Christopher Ryan Vaughn, Georgian Carpet Industries

FCNews Staff - 0
Christopher Ryan Vaughn, president of Georgia Carpet Industries, passed away on Feb. 4. He was 45. He was a beloved husband, a devoted father...
Read more
Featured Post

Surfaces ’26: Exhibitors go big and bold with latest wood intros

Reginald Tucker - 0
(Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a series recapping the hardwood highlights from Surfaces.) The hardwood flooring category may have ceded market share...
Read more

As seen in

February 9, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X