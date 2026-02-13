NWFA names Matt Casey technical services officer

By FCNews Staff
Matt Casey, technical services officer

St. Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced that Matt Casey has been appointed as the new technical services officer. In this role, Casey will provide executive leadership for NWFA’s technical standards, publications and industry guidance, ensuring the accuracy, credibility and consistency of the association’s technical resources and education programs. His official start date is March 2.

“Throughout Matt’s 20 years in the wood flooring industry, he has visited job sites and led schools across the United States and Canada,” said Stephanie Owen, president and CEO of NWFA. “Those experiences have strengthened his passion for the industry and the leadership he shows in elevating craftsmanship. We look forward to Matt supporting NWFA members with the top-notch technical resources they have come to expect from the association.”

Most recently, Casey has been director of professional marketing and the Bona Certified Craftsman Program (BCCP) for Bona US. He joined the company in 2005 and served in a variety of roles including BCCP senior national manager, territory manager, training and technical specialist and account services specialist. During his time with Bona, he contributed to the growth of both the BCCP and the biennial BCC Convention.

“I am honored to step into this role with the NWFA and continue to serve as an advocate for the hardwood flooring industry by advancing standards, education and resources that support professionals and strengthen the trade,” Casey said.

Casey has served on the NWFA Certified Professionals Board, was included on Hardwood Floors magazine’s inaugural “40 Under 40” list in 2017, and contributed to the launch of NWFA’s Emerging Leaders Council.

