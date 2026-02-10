NFA Showcase: Where records are meant to be broken

Las Vegas—Neither snow, nor sleet, nor freezing rain—nor 26,000 flight cancellations— could stay the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA) from the swift completion of its annual specialty vendor show.

Despite a widespread snow and ice event that spanned from Arizona to Maine in late January, the show went on for NFA as a record 54 vendors exhibited— outnumbering the number of NFA dealers (40) in attendance.

For Ian Newton, NFA president and general manager of Flooring 101, Oxnard, Calif., the numbers discrepancy was a welcome challenge as NFA dealers try to visit each vendor during the four-hour event. This is nothing new for retail members as the vendor show has set records in each of the last three years. “The steady increase in vendors year after year plays to the strength of our group,” Newton told FCNews. “We’re very blessed. Look around here; everyone is engaged. It’s great for the vendors, and it’s great for us. Finding one or two niche companies is what you’re looking for.”

For dealers like Eric Mondragon, division manager/flooring buyer for RC Willey, Salt Lake City, the specialty vendor meeting “is always a great place to collaborate or get feedback from others in the group about specific products and/or vendors that they may be doing business with. It takes a lot of the guesswork and risk out of the equation … it’s great to have these vendors here; otherwise, I may not have had time to visit with them at [Surfaces].”

The NFA specialty vendor show is especially meaningful for first-time exhibitors who get to converse up close and in-person with some of the industry’s most influential dealers. “It’s a great way to introduce new products,” said Alex Shaoulpour, president of Hicksville, N.Y.-based HF Design, which made its NFA debut.

Shaoulpour spoke to dealers about its pressed-bevel WPC, Versa Core Pure Edge, which comes in 10 colors and is available in a 9 x 72 format. “Everyone has asked us for a display or has come here to see it,” Shaoulpour said.

HF Design is looking to add NFA dealers to a strong network of distributor partners that includes All Surfaces, Big D Flooring Supply, Cain & Bultman and Midwest. “Everything we do is through our distribution partners, and NFA will help us with the pull through,” Shaoulpour added.

NFA dealers typically look for atypical products at the vendor show to fill out a niche—products like cabinets, for example. “We see a lot of retailers looking at our cabinets,” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing for Hallmark Floors. “Some NFA members have entered the market and are having success with it; others are looking into it.”

Although hardwood is far from atypical, dealers liked that wood offerings were aplenty at the show. “We don’t do a lot with hardwood, and I see quite a few hardwood vendors here— which is nice to see,” said Darren Hearns, president of Great Lakes Carpet & Tile, Wildwood, Fla.

Hallmark Floors, which was also showing off some wood products, benefited by the additional exposure. “There is a buzz here,” Casper said. “Everyone wants wood or wood look-alikes; it’ still the aspirational choice.”

For vendors already established with NFA dealers, the meeting was also about ensuring the partnerships remain on solid footing. “Being at this show reminds [NFA retailers] that we are part of this,” said Don Karlin, director of broadloom sales for Nourison. “This show is about continuing the relationship.”

Retailer optimism

While the economic headwinds that restrained the economy in 2025 haven’t subsided, some NFA dealers see blue skies ahead. “Our traffic has been great to start the year, and it all starts there,” said Sam O’Krent, president of San Antonio-based O’Krent Floors. “Now it’s all about the conversion.”

Similarly, Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood in Tulsa, Okla., reported a great start to the year. “I have been pleasantly surprised at how much traffic we have already had in the store,” said Penny Carnino, COO. “That being said, with mortgage rates dropping and the new tax cuts taking effect, I think people will continue to see the cost of living going down. Those things will create more confidence, and people will get out there and spend.”