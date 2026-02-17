WFCA launches SEAL2 leadership program

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) introduced SEAL2, a new three-day, in-person leadership program available to leaders across the industry. The program equips professionals to step away from daily business demands and focus on how they show up as leaders.

SEAL2 builds on the foundation of the SEAL leadership program launched in April 2024. Since its debut, SEAL has guided more than 300 professionals from multiple industries through foundational leadership development. As a result, strong demand emerged for a more advanced and immersive experience, leading to the creation of SEAL2.

While the online SEAL program introduces core leadership principles, SEAL2 expands on that foundation. The program helps participants better understand themselves and lead their lives and teams with greater clarity and purpose.

Michelle Nix, WFCA director of education, will host the program off-site to create an environment focused on growth and development.

“This is not theory,” Nix said. “This is not passive learning. This is leadership in practice. SEAL2 is for leaders committed to elevating their impact by better understanding themselves and strengthening how they show up in their personal and professional lives.”

Professional development

SEAL2 serves leaders, managers and emerging leaders ready to invest in deeper personal and professional development. While participants benefit from completing SEAL first, it is not required. Instead, the programs complement one another, and participants may take them in either order.

“Leadership development has always been a priority for WFCA because of the impact strong leaders have on their communities, families, teams and the future of our industry,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA, who helped introduce the original SEAL program. “SEAL laid the foundation. SEAL2 gives leaders the opportunity to create lasting change by investing in their greatest asset, their leadership.”

WFCA will offer SEAL2 in small groups of eight to 16 participants to ensure a deep and impactful experience. Additionally, the organization plans to hold the first class in the third quarter and will announce registration and pricing details soon.