Carpet: Higher end, luxury products still dominate

Just as affluent consumers—the top 10%-20% of earners—are propping up the U.S. economy, accounting for nearly half of all consumer spending, the residential carpet segment is being supported by the well-to-do.

While the overall residential carpet segment has been in the red for the past few years, or since the COVID-19-inspired surge in 2020/21, brands competing in the upper-end/luxury space have enjoyed year-over-year gains.

“During the last few quarters, we’ve gained market share [at the high end],” T.M. Nuckols, president of the residential division of The Dixie Group, said of the high-end Fabrica brand. “To use a football analogy, over the last 16 quarters our record is 15- 1. The economy is still strong at the high end, and the high-end consumer is still active, which is why our Fabrica business grew.”

Mill executives agree the strength of the soft surface flooring industry has been centered around the higher-end segment for several years, and that trend should continue for 2026 and beyond. “There is no dispute that the affluent consumer is fueling our economy in general and the growth in the floor covering industry specifically,” said Len Andolino, president of Couristan. “Homeownership, re-sale and new construction have been steady in this segment, as have the purchases of second and third homes. The luxury market is well insulated from many factors. Couristan has served that community for a century, and we continue to serve that community with fashion-driven styles.”

Like Couristan, Nourison is dedicated to serving the upscale, designer-driven segment of the soft surface market, offering both luxury wall-to-wall carpet and an extensive assortment of pre-made area rugs in North America. The company has historically been less sensitive to economic fluctuations as the luxury consumer tends to purchase based on desire and design goals rather than broader economic conditions. “Recent economic headwinds have often favored the high-end market,” said Don Karlin, vice president of broadloom sales for Nourison. “Many affluent buyers—particularly those with significant stock market investments—have benefited from strong portfolio performance in recent years, resulting in increased net worth and continued confidence in discretionary, design focused purchases.”

Andolino suggested that the luxury market could really take off if the economy started to pick up. “The luxury market does well when we can attract and convert aspirational consumers,” he said. “If the economy picks up, affordability concerns ease, the ability to borrow improves, then we should have many opportunities in 2026. There is pent-up demand in this segment. Consumers have sat on the sidelines and are waiting for things to ease. Once they do, the luxury market can see some historical growth in 2026 and beyond.”

Surfaces offerings that sizzle

Few names in flooring speak to the high-end/luxury market quite like Stanton Design. Once again, its introductions at Surfaces were cited by dealers for their excellent styling.

A few notables: Latitudes, with its hand-tufted texture and softly overdyed wool in warm natural tones; Alexandra, which is crafted from solution-dyed UV-stabilized acrylic that resists fading, staining, pilling and the wear of active family life. Hobart, a machine-tufted wool/polysilk blend noted for its craftsmanship and elegance.

For nearly 100 years, Karastan has stood as a premier American brand synonymous with luxury, pioneering high-quality, machine-made oriental rugs that rivaled expensive imports. Now a full-service flooring supplier, Karastan has never lost that high-end look. In 2025, it debuted the Black Label collection (wool or SmartStrand), which impressed with its striking looks, color options and high-end quality. Introductions this year include Torres Beach, a Kashmere XTRA introduction featuring a multi-level loop box pattern and a soft, understated palette to subtly embrace color.

Godfrey Hirst is enhancing its portfolio with six additions that feature a mix of wool and synthetic constructions. Standouts include Cotswolds, a loop construction with a unique heathered pattern in 79-ounce New Zealand wool; and Xpressions, a trellis pattern using SmartStrand. The brand is also enhancing its nylon offerings with EverLux XTRA, featuring styles like Versailles, an all-loop herringbone pattern.

Anderson Tuftex, the premium carpet brand of Shaw Industries, is deepening its portfolio of luxury goods with five new collections. As Bailey Walton, vice president of Anderson Tuftex, explained, “From the beginning, we set out to serve eco-conscious, luxury consumers and residential interior designers, and we remain firmly committed to those audiences.”

The brand debuted five carpet collections: Harmony, Rooted, Still Life, Modern Artisan and Nova. In addition to performance, durability and elevated comfort, all Anderson Tuftex carpets are Cradle to Cradle Certified and carry the CRI Green Label Plus certification.

Aran Island is a Couristan Premiere hand-woven, 15-foot-wide carpet using 100% New Zealand wool. “This is a classic lattice style in beautiful colorways, using a very specialized hand weaving technique to achieve the pattern,” Andolino said. “We feel Aran Island will become an instant classic for us because it will work so well for both wall to wall installations and beautiful custom fabricated area rugs.”

During its first decade, Engineered Floors focused on solution-dyed polyester products that served the commodity to mid-range market. But over time, through its residential DreamWeaver brand, has been growing its profile. Its new Dreamweaver Select, an outgrowth of twistX, is positioned as a premium collection that includes high-definition PureColor offerings in 60-, 75- and 90-ounce weights. Additionally, Spectrum I/II/III, also Dreamweaver Select products, define luxury through softness and vivid color along with permanent stain protection. This type of visual was only offered in traditional piece-dyed carpets, but now Dreamweaver Select brings color through its solution-dyed fiber.

Masland, a premium brand in TDG’s arsenal, debuted Lisbon, the latest addition to its 1866 collection. With six neutral shades, Lisbon is a handloomed product made from 100% premium wool. “The affluent is willing to pay for a high-end differentiated look,” TDG’s Nuckols said.

From its Fabrica brand, Valencia is a new wool loop flooring offering exceptional quality and a soft, inviting texture.